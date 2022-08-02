2023 Mazda CX-50 gets mid-year price increase, new Meridian Edition

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 2, 2022

Mazda is going all in on its newest model and asking customers to pay more for the opportunity to join them. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 compact crossover gets an odd price increase of $800 across a lineup that went on sale new this spring. The destination fee increases to $1,275 as well.

A new Meridian Edition expands the trim and package levels to 10, and expands the price delta from $28,825 for the base S to $43,575 for the top 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, Mazda announced Tuesday. 

Sitting near the top of the range is a new 2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition. The compact crossover gets a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft (with 93 octane; 227 hp and 310 lb-ft otherwise). When equipped with a tow package, it can tow up to 3,500 lb. There's also a base 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 powering the six trims in the S line. Either engine pairs with a 6-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. 

Sharing a platform with the smaller CX-30 but sized larger than the 2023 CX-5, the new CX-50 represents Mazda's first foray into off-road adjacent territory if not marketing. Like the 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness or 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure, the 2023 CX-50 Meridian Edition best captures the off-road image of the CX-50 with all-terrain tires on 18-inch alloy wheels, different rocker and headlight accents, hood graphics, and, inside, a type of rust-colored leather upholstery with black accents.

There are plenty of "outdoor-specific accessories" for Mazda to sell buyers before they go to the aftermarket, Mazda says. A $1,235 Apex Package on top of the Meridian Edition adds a black roof rack and splash guards.  

Any other CX-50 can be fitted with similar items that Mazda packages in a Meridian Choice option for $1,899. Available with either engine and any other trim, the package includes a black roof rack, splash guards, side rockers, and black wheel locks and lug nuts. And there's a different hood graphic than on the Meridian Edition.  

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is on sale now. 

