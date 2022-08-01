BMW expands 2023 i4 electric car lineup with more affordable eDrive35

A new version of the 2023 BMW i4 electric car with a smaller battery pack presents a more affordable entry point to BMW's electric car lineup. The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 will cost $52,395 when it goes on sale early next year, BMW announced Monday.

The long-roof electric hatchback styled like the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe launched this year with two electric powertrain options and one 83.9-kwh battery pack. At the top of the lineup is the M50 with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup rated at 536 hp and 586 lb-ft of torque. Blistering acceleration juices the price to $68,295.

That same pack feeds a single-motor rear-wheel-drive system that makes 335 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque in the 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40, which is the current entry-level model at $56,895. The prices undercut the 2023 Genesis GV60 electric hatchback, which comes standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a starting price just under $60,000.

In this topsy turvy electric world, that makes the i4 eDrive35 a relative value.

For $4,500 less than the eDrive40, the i4 eDrive35 promises the same feature set but with less performance and range. It has a 70.2-kwh battery pack (66 kwh are usable) and a single motor with rear-wheel drive. BMW says it makes 281 hp and 295 lb-ft, and it goes from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds, or only 3/10 slower than the eDrive40.

2023 BMW i4 eDrive35

A more significant trade-off comes in range. When equipped with the same 18-inch aero wheels and tires, the 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 targets a range of 260 miles compared to the 301-mile range on the eDrive40. That's a difference of nearly $100 per mile of range.

It can fast-charge at a rate of 180 kw, which should be able to charge from 10-80% in 32 minutes, BMW estimates. On an 11-kw Level 2 charger, it'll take a bit more than 9 hours to fully charge the battery.

Standard features on the eDrive35 are the same as the eDrive40. The instrument cluster measures 12.3 inches, while the central touchscreen is 14.9 inches. Powering the screens is BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system, with improved voice recognition and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Synthetic leather is standard.

Standard safety features include parking sensors, blind-spot monitors, and automatic emergency braking.

The 2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 goes on sale in the first quarter of 2023.