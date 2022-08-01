2023 Ford Maverick Tremor rattles the small pickup truck

The 2023 Ford Maverick follows in the off-road path of Ford's larger trucks with a Tremor package new for 2023, Ford announced Monday. Ford also announced orders for the popular Maverick will open in September following an early sell out of its initial production run.

A small pickup truck based on the Ford Escape, the Ford Maverick launched new in 2022 with a front-wheel-drive hybrid variant with an EPA rating of 37 mpg combined and a starting price of about $21,500. Its value and utility won The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2022 award over dozens of contenders.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

Changes to the 2023 Maverick have not been disclosed except for the Tremor package, which will not be offered with the hybrid powertrain. The Tremor slots between the FX4 and Raptor in Ford's off-road offerings, and as such it must have all-wheel drive, which is only available with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and the lightweight light-duty truck with the Tremor package has a payload of 1,200 lb and a towing capacity of 2,000 lb; the regular turbo-4 without the Tremor package can carry 1,500 lb and tow up to 4,000 lb with a tow package.

Available on XLT and Lariat trims, the Tremor adds a more sophisticated AWD system with a locking rear differential and a twin-clutch rear-drive system that can send all of the rear torque to one wheel or the other. It features five drive modes and has a trail control system that acts like low-speed cruise control for pedal-free driving off-road. It rides on 17-inch aluminum wheels painted black and trimmed with orange accents, and wrapped in all-terrain tires.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

The ground clearance increases from 8.6 to 9.4 inches (it's 8.3 inches on FWD hybrid models), and the Maverick Tremor has a unique lower bumper with steel skid plates that helps increase the approach angle from 21.6 to 30.7 degrees. It comes with off-road tuned springs and shocks, but Ford didn't specify what was different about them from the front-strut, multi-link rear independent suspension on the AWD Maverick. In our testing, that vehicle rode as calmly as many compact crossovers. A heavy-duty transmission cooler and different half shafts complete the mechanical upgrades.

Adding an orange twist to differentiate it from the Ford Ranger Tremor and Ford F-150 Tremor, the 2023 Maverick Tremor has a two orange tow hooks and a Tremor Appearance Package adds a black roof and mirrors, as well as hood and side graphics.

The appearance package costs $1,495, while the full Tremor costs $2,995. Ordering opens in September, but full pricing hasn't been disclosed yet.