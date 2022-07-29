Audi Q7, Q8 recalled for fuel pump failure

The 2019-2021 Audi Q8 and 2020-2021 Audi Q7 crossover SUVs are being recalled for a faulty fuel pump that can cause the engine to stall, the NHTSA disclosed on Thursday.

If a component inside the fuel pump breaks, the fragments can damage the pressure regulator. If it happens, owners may notice an "Emissions control system" light in the instrument cluster. In what Audi calls rare cases, there can be a sudden loss of engine power and/or the vehicle can stall without warning. Owners may also notice a rough-running engine, or problems on start up.

The recall encompasses 49,443 models of the five-seat Q8 and the related three-row Q7. This is the sixth recall for the 2021 Audi Q7.

The vehicles are still under warranty. Dealers will replace the fuel pump module with a newer one without the defect free of charge. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as Sept. 16, or they can contact Audi's customer service at 1-800-253-2834 or visit Audi's recall site for more info.