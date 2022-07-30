2023 Chevrolet Colorado, 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB top this week's new car reviews

Chevrolet launched the 2023 Colorado mid-size pickup truck this week, marking the first redesign since 2015. Loaded with standard features and with five distinct trim levels, it heralds a slew of redesigned mid-size trucks coming to market. We got some seat time in the EQB-Class electric crossover SUV, which might be Mercedes' most accessible electric car yet.

Here's what else we covered this week.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado preview

The redesigned mid-size pickup truck comes loaded with standard features but only a crew-cab short-bed configuration.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB-Class review

A GLB-Class with battery power, the 2022 EQB earns a TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10 thanks to its next-generation efficiency—in space if not kilowatts.

2023 Toyota Sequoia vs 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

The Chevy Tahoe bests the Toyota Sequoia on space and capability, but the Toyota wins for efficiency.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV slingshots into the future of electric cars by dipping heavily into the past. We give it an 8.4 out of 10.

2023 Hyundai Sonata review

Superb Hybrid efficiency and a super warranty push Sonata to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Audi A3 review

A premium car in a fun package, especially with two rowdy performance models, the 2023 Audi A3 earns a 6.8 TCC Rating.

2023 Hyundai Elantra review

With intriguing style and a wealth of features, the 2023 Elantra snags a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.