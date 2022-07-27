2023 Mazda CX-5 gets modest $500 price increase to $27,975

The 2023 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover earns its place in the Mazda lineup despite the launch this year of the fresher Mazda CX-50. Mazda's bestseller experiences only a modest price increase, averaging about $500 across its robust eight trim levels, Mazda announced Monday.

Mazda does not seem ready yet to have the edgier and slightly larger CX-50 replace the CX-5, unlike how the brand rolled out the CX-30 in 2020 as it faded production and trim offerings on the CX-3, which was discontinued for 2022. Offered in S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Premium, Premium Plus, Turbo, and top Turbo Signature trims, the popular CX-5 still casts a wide net.

The only new content for 2023, however, is a Rhodium White paint color that Mazda describes as pure white.

Powered by a 187-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 except for the Turbo models, the 2023 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Standard driver-assist technology on every Mazda CX-5 includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors. Standard convenience features include a power driver seat, and a 10.3-inch screen with baked-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The screen lacks touch functionality, instead relying on a dial in the console that makes it cumbersome to use, except to zoom in or out on the map. The base S costs $27,975, including a $1,275 destination fee. That's $450 more than last year.

The $29,795 S Select is only $250 more than last year and adds synthetic leather upholstery over cloth on the base S, as well as heated front seats. We'd steer shoppers to the $30,865 S Preferred for its leather upholstery, power front seats, power liftgate, and sunroof.

The $36,775 Premium Plus tops the base engine's range, and also takes the biggest pricing step over last year, at $1,200 more. It has navigation, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and a 10-speaker Bose upgrade.

At that point, and for only $1,350 more, we'd be tempted by the 2023 CX-5 Turbo and its 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 256 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane gas. It sports 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, leather seats with red accents, and a wireless smartphone charger.

The Turbo Signature tops the CX-5 range, and adds every fancy finish from the Premium Plus along with the turbo-4, and throws on a surround-view camera system. It costs $40,925.

The 2023 CX-50 spans from about $28,000 to $42,775.