2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2023 Subaru Outback top this week's new car news

Chevrolet showed off its latest electric vehicle in the 2024 Blazer EV that shares nothing except a name with the gas Blazer. We revisited a bunch of GM crossover SUVs for the 2023 model year this week as well.
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV preview
With a high-performance Blazer SS version, multiple drive configurations, three battery packs, and an estimated range of up to 320 miles, the electric Blazer offers something for everyone.
With standard all-wheel drive and assuring safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Outback crossover SUV makes tracks around town and country. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.
With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the 2023 Yukon sports swank Denali trim and turbodiesel torque.
The 2023 Enclave brings elegant looks to its three-row SUV body to net a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.
With standard all-wheel drive, the Subaru Crosstrek prioritizes safety while giving it an off-road edge over other small crossovers. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.
The 2023 Acadia has the most to offer in pricey Denali and AT4 trim; we land at a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.
With its tepid acceleration and mild road manners, the 2023 Equinox earns a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10.
With a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10, the 2023 Malibu is fading into the mid-size sedan sunset.
Email This Page