2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, 2023 Subaru Outback top this week's new car news

Chevrolet showed off its latest electric vehicle in the 2024 Blazer EV that shares nothing except a name with the gas Blazer. We revisited a bunch of GM crossover SUVs for the 2023 model year this week as well.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV preview

With a high-performance Blazer SS version, multiple drive configurations, three battery packs, and an estimated range of up to 320 miles, the electric Blazer offers something for everyone.

2023 Subaru Outback review

With standard all-wheel drive and assuring safety technology, the 2023 Subaru Outback crossover SUV makes tracks around town and country. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10.

2023 GMC Yukon review

With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the 2023 Yukon sports swank Denali trim and turbodiesel torque.

2023 Buick Enclave review

The 2023 Enclave brings elegant looks to its three-row SUV body to net a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek review

With standard all-wheel drive, the Subaru Crosstrek prioritizes safety while giving it an off-road edge over other small crossovers. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2023 GMC Acadia review

The 2023 Acadia has the most to offer in pricey Denali and AT4 trim; we land at a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2023 Chevrolet Equinox review

With its tepid acceleration and mild road manners, the 2023 Equinox earns a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu review

With a TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10, the 2023 Malibu is fading into the mid-size sedan sunset.