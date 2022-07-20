What's New for 2023: Subaru

The big news for Subaru for the 2023 model year is the launch of its first global electric vehicle, the 2023 Subaru Solterra. Yet, the small automaker with an outsized presence in the U.S. will cap sales here at 6,500 units in the first year. Instead of pushing its one electric car, the Japanese brand relies on the formula that has made its limited lineup so popular in the States: standard all-wheel drive, superlative safety ratings, and a reputation burnished by outdoor enthusiasts.

The off-road-ready Wilderness trims clamber through Subaru's most popular crossover SUVs, but the brand hasn't abandoned its rally-car roots and performance background. Subaru's partnership with Toyota extends beyond the BRZ sports coupe—the only Subaru without AWD—and the Solterra EV, to a rumored hybrid Forester anticipated for the 2024 model year.

For now, most 2023 Subaru models come with more sophisticated technology and, in most cases, at least a $1,000 price increase. Here's what's new for the 2023 Subaru lineup, except for final details on the Forester that was refreshed last year and the WRX redesigned last year.

2023 Subaru Ascent

- A three-row SUV, Subaru's largest vehicle gets refreshed with new front and rear ends, new LED headlight housings, and new C-shaped taillights.

- Standard on the Ascent, Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver-assist technology now comes with a wider angle camera that works in tandem with the two cameras set high in the windshield behind the rearview mirror to expand the field of view and capture activity of cyclists and pedestrians at intersections. An electric brake booster and updated control software also make the system more comprehensive and responsive.

- Standard equipment includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Adaptive headlights also come standard this year.

- A 260-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 pairs with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and all-wheel drive for a tow rating that maxes out at 5,000 lb.

- 2023 pricing TBD.

2023 Subaru BRZ

- Rear-wheel-drive sports coupe remains unchanged except for a price hike of $600; the base Premium with a 6-speed manual costs $29,615, including a $1,020 destination fee. A 6-speed automatic costs $1,500 more. The top Limited with a 6-speed automatic costs $500 more than last year, to $33,815.

- Related to the Toyota 86, the BRZ employs a 2.4-liter flat-4 that makes 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

- Standard features include a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, a Torsen limited-slip rear differential, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

- EyeSight comes standard with the automatic transmission.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek

- The small crossover can be had with a new Special Edition in an exclusive Desert Khaki, or sand, color. For $600 more than the Premium, the $27,970 SE rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shaded dark with dark trim elements, and has cloth upholstery trimmed in black and red with red contrast stitching. The SE upgrades to an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

- Otherwise, the Crosstrek gets a $1,300 price increase across the lineup.

2023 Subaru Forester

- Details TBA.

2023 Subaru Impreza

- The compact sedan and hatchback with standard all-wheel drive carries over for 2023 with a price increase of $500 on base models and $600 on top trims. The 2023 Impreza sedan costs $20,815, including a $1,020 destination fee, and the 2023 Impreza hatchback costs $21,315.

2023 Subaru Legacy

- The mid-size sedan related to the Outback wagon wears a new face with a larger grille and new lower bumper. New LED headlight and fog light designs fill out the face, and inside, Subaru melds the old twin touchscreens into an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility on all but the base model.

- Base and Premium models use a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4, while Sport, Limited, and Touring XT grades get a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4. A CVT and AWD are standard.

- The $34,915 Sport sports gray side mirrors, a gray trunk spoiler, and gray 18-inch alloy wheels. Gray and red themes carry over inside on the cloth upholstery. Sport models also get a sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, a sunroof, and navigation.

- The base Legacy increases $900 to $25,415 (including a $1,020 shipping fee). The Legacy Touring XT increases $1,000 to $38,715.

2023 Subaru Outback

- The wagon-like crossover SUV freshens up with a new front fascia and even more black cladding splashed over the wheel arches and fenders. The cladding on the lower front bumper curls up under revised LED headlight and fog light designs like a handlebar mustache.

- All but the base Outback showcase an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility.

- New Onyx trim comes with base engine. The trim lineup includes base, Premium, Onyx, Limited, and Touring with the 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4. The Onyx XT, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness grades get a 260-hp 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4. Either engine pairs with a CVT and all-wheel drive.

- Base price increases $750 from 2022 to $29,620 with destination. At the other end of the spectrum, the Outback Touring XT increases $1,650 to $43,520.

2023 Subaru Solterra EV

- Electric crossover SUV related to the Toyota BZ4X has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system fed by a 72.8-kwh battery pack with a range of 228 miles.

- Sized like the Subaru Forester, the Solterra seats five passengers and has 30 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row.

- Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

- Standard convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and at least five USB ports. It rides on standard 18-inch alloy wheels.

- Prices range from $46,000 to about $53,000, but Subaru electrics still qualify for the available $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

2023 Subaru WRX

- Changes to last year's redesigned rally-inspired sedan haven't been announced.