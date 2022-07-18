What's New for 2023: Volkswagen

Volkswagen has been busy. The world's second largest automaker behind Toyota refreshed or redesigned its lineup of eight core vehicles in the U.S. in the last two years, and is busy ramping up production of its ID suite of battery electric vehicles. A new entry-level ID.4, with a smaller battery pack and likely a lower starting price, is planned for 2023.

The changes for the rest of the 2023 model year lineup are relatively modest, except for the price increases nudging upward across the industry. Every model now comes standard with VW's digital instrument cluster, and every model now can be equipped with Volkswagen's IQ.Drive suite of driver-assist technology that enables limited hands-free driving.

Here's a recap of the price increases and feature changes for each model except the ID.4, which will be announced later this year.

More standard features lead to a higher price on the 2023 Arteon sedan.

2023 Volkswagen Arteon

- The full-size sedan is sold in SE R-Line, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line trims.

- Exterior additions on the base SE R-Line include adaptive LED headlights, fog lights, an illuminated light bar in the grille, and a power liftgate.

- Standard interior upgrades include a heated steering wheel and IQ.Drive, which bundles automatic emergency braking front and rear, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control.

- Price increases nearly $2,000 for the 2023 Arteon SE R-Line with front-wheel drive, which costs $43,825, including a $1,295 destination fee. The SEL R-Line with all-wheel drive costs $1,150 more, to $47,995. VW did not disclose pricing for the Premium.

2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2023 Volkswagen Atlas

2023 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport

- The 2023 Atlas three-row crossover SUV and related Atlas Cross Sport five-seat crossover SUV remain unchanged for 2023, except for a modest $275 increase on base models.

- The 2023 Atlas Cross Sport with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 starts at $35,205 (including a $1,295 destination fee), which is an increase of only $275. AWD costs $1,900 more. Upgrading to the 3.6-liter V-6 with FWD on the SE Technology grade costs $41,125.

- The 2023 Atlas with the 2.0-liter costs $35,895, while the V-6 models start at $41,815.

2023 Volkswagen Golf R 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R

- After last year's redesign, the hot and hotter hatchbacks remain mostly unchanged, except for a forthcoming 40th Anniversary Edition for the GTI and a 20th Anniversary Edition for the Golf R.

- The 2023 Golf GTI adds LED headlights, LED fog lights, and what VW describes as minor cosmetic changes. The base SE with a 6-speed manual costs $31,275, including a destination fee of $1,095. That's an increase of $735 from 2022. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic costs $800 more.

- The 2023 Golf R costs $45,385, which is a price increase of $745.

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

- The brand's battery electric crossover will be offered with a smaller 62-kwh battery pack later this year, for an inexpensive option to the 77-kwh pack offered now. More details to come.

The 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI costs $32,440.

2023 Volkswagen Jetta and Jetta GLI

- After last year's redesign, the compact sedan remains mostly unchanged.

- The most inexpensive Volkswagen, the 2023 Jetta, costs $21,510, including a $1,095 destination fee. That's an increase of $50.

- The 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI costs $32,440 with the 6-speed manual, and $800 more for the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2023 Volkswagen Taos

2023 Volkswagen Taos

- Launched last year, the smallest Volkswagen crossover now comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors. AWD versions upgrade from 17-inch to 18-inch wheels. The SE grade gets IQ.Drive standard, and SEL models have a panoramic sunroof.

- The base S costs $25,450, including $1,295 destination. That's an increase of $670. AWD costs a whopping $2,340 more.

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan

- The five- and occasional seven-seat compact crossover stands pat after last year's refresh.

- The base S with FWD costs $27,885, including $1,295 destination. That's an increase of $100. AWD costs $1,500 more.