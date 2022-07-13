2022 Toyota Tundra recalled for crossed wires

Toyota announced on Wednesday the recall of 31,400 new Tundra pickup trucks because the backup camera can project a forward-facing image when the trucks are put in reverse. This is the third recall for the redesigned 2022 Tundra, and the second recall relating to the Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system that projects in the backup camera display.

An issue with the software programming can flip the backup camera views when the truck is put into reverse. Instead of the rearward projection, the affected trucks will show the projection from the front camera, showing you where the truck has just been instead of where it is going. This violates federal motor vehicle safety standards, according to the NHTSA, and the false projection can increase the risk of a crash.

2022 Toyota Tundra

The issue effects Tundras equipped with either the base 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 or the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 hybrid.

Toyota service centers will reprogram the electronic control unit to fix the bug free of charge.

This is the second problem with the PVM. In April, Toyota recalled 18,101 Tundras with the PVM because the software prevented the backup camera view in cold weather in some instances.

Last month, Toyota recalled the 2022 Tundra for a rear axle housing that can separate from the shaft and increase the risk of a crash.

The 2022 Tundra went on sale earlier this year and is the first fully redesigned version of the truck since 2007.

For more info on this recall, owners can call Toyota's recall hotline at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota's recall page. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as mid-August.