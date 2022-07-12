What's New for 2023: Hyundai

The latest changes at Hyundai for the 2023 model year serves as a microcosm of the automotive industry as a whole. The brand with the best warranty in the business continues to ramp up its Ioniq series of electric vehicles, with the 2024 Ioniq 6 sedan following the launch of the winning 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover.

In the meantime, for 2023, Hyundai discontinued the last iteration of the Veloster hatchback, with N variants rolling out in more popular models such as the Elantra compact and Kona small crossover. The Ioniq plug-in hybrid and traditional hybrid that helped launch the electric vehicle subbrand have also ceased production, and Hyundai will shelve its smallest car, the Accent.

Modest tech upgrades permeate the rest of the lineup of crossover SUVs and sedans, but there's still no wireless smartphone connectivity with the larger touchscreens. Maybe next year.

Refreshed

2023 Hyundai Palisade

- Three-row SUV carries a new grille, bumpers, headlights, and running lights, and on the inside it sports a new steering wheel design, instrument panel, and gauge cluster. Overall it falls in line with the brand’s design language first adopted on the smaller Hyundai Tucson.

- An off-road adjacent XRT trim sports dark trim elements, fake skid plates, black roof rails, black 20-inch alloy wheels, power sunroof, and black synthetic leather inside.

- Eight-seat models get standard cloth seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, 18-inch wheels, and at least four USB ports.

- Available heated third-row seats for the first time, and an available driver's massaging seat.

Mostly carryover

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Mid-size crossover has more features on a wider range of trims, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot cameras, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, and a power tailgate.

- The SEL Convenience model has been discontinued.

- Hybrid models shift production from Korea to Alabama.

- Hybrid and plug-in hybrid models now come standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and OTA updates, as well as a limited hands-free driving system.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover

- AWD range improves from 256 to 266 miles, and MPGe increases to 101.

- Battery heating system and battery preconditioning are standard this year.

Carryover

2023 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan

- Most models now come with a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2023 Hyundai Kona small crossover

- Rear USB outlet comes standard, as do blind-spot monitors and a safe-exit warning system.

- Kona Electric comes standard with 8-way power driver seat, heated front seats, OTA updates, and a rear USB port.

2023 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell car

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz crossover pickup

- Blind-spot monitors and a safe-exit warning system come standard on all models.

2023 Hyundai Sonata mid-size sedan

- Most models now come with a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2023 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover

- Redesigned last year, the compact crossover has more features available across its expansive trim levels, but adaptive cruise control is now standard.

2023 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover







