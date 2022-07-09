2023 Mazda CX-50, Rivian R1S SUV headline this week's new car reviews

This week we tested the Rivian R1S electric three-row crossover, which is the first legitimate contender to the more expensive Tesla Model X. More electric cars rolled into our figurative driveway, with first drive experiences of the excellent 2023 BWW i4. Pricing and features have been finalized on much more popular vehicles, ranging from the Kia Carnival minivan to the Hyundai Santa Cruz crossup

Here's the lot of it.

2023 Rivian R1S review

Cousin to the R1T pickup truck, the electric carmaker’s three-row SUV excels at performance on and off-road and sits seven passengers in comfort for a TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10.

2023 BMW i4 review

The BMW i4 fits an electric powertrain into a 4-Series Gran Coupe body to earn a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2023 Kia Carnival review

Sharing a platform with the Kia Sorento, the 2023 Kia Carnival does a high-wire act between cars, crossovers, and SUVs. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Mazda CX-50 review

Longer, wider, yet lower than the CX-5, the CX-50 hitches its off-road wagon to the adventure lifestyle craze proliferating through the compact crossover segment. We give it a 6.4 out of 10.

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz review

Somewhere between pickup-truck utility and family SUV comfort, the Hyundai Santa Cruz does its best to earn a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10.

2023 Chevrolet Suburban review

The largest SUV on sale earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10 for its voluminous cabin, flexible seating, high-tech features, and range of options.