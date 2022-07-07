Test drive: 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth model sneaks into Lincoln’s territory

When does a Ford Expedition cross over into Lincoln territory?

That’s the boundary pushed by the 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package. It arrives as part of the refreshed 2022 lineup with blacked-out trim, black 22-inch wheels, Raptor power, and nearly (but not all) the features available on the Expedition.

The 2022 Ford Expedition earned a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.0 thanks to a comfortable interior, strong twin-turbo V-6, and terrific touchscreen infotainment system. But the Expedition lineup still lacks a hybrid powertrain and, good heavens, it gets expensive.

That’s especially true in the limited Stealth Edition. At $83,000 as tested it's nice, but it’s not Lincoln Navigator nice. The Stealth performance package poses the question of how much that Raptor power is worth.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Hit: Raptor power

The 304A Stealth performance package swaps the standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6’s 380 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque for the F-150 Raptor’s high-output version producing 440 hp and 510 lb-ft. The Expedition’s max tow rating of 9,200 lb when properly equipped doesn’t budge regardless of engine. My butt dyno says this massive aluminum-bodied SUV launches from 0-60 mph in less than 7.0 seconds, and it never seems to run out of steam regardless of the situation. Passing power is abundant. The 10-speed automatic is a joy as it smoothly slips through the gears while seemingly never getting lost, and power just flows to the road. This is a heck of a motor in a vehicle that weighs about 5,500 lb.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Miss: It costs how much?

The Stealth performance package adds $9,880 to the Limited model for the Raptor engine, sport-tuned suspension, and 22-speaker B&O sound system. There was also $995 for adaptive shocks with a camera that reads the road, $795 for a heavy-duty tow package, $1,100 for an electronic limited-slip rear differential, and $795 for a 15.5-inch touchscreen. That’s just over $3,000 more than a base Lincoln Navigator with rear-wheel drive or about the same price as a four-wheel-drive Navigator, which has a much nicer interior.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Hit: Easy-to-use interface

To be crystal clear I prefer buttons, knobs, and switches to screens. You should too as they are easier and quicker to use while seemingly less distracting. But in an era where everything seemingly needs a screen, Ford won the tech day here by porting over the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning’s 15.5-inch touchscreen and 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster. The touchscreen interface is familiar and easy-to-use with a tile-based interface. Apple CarPlay lives in the top half when in use while climate control and audio sources live in the bottom half. This is like a modern double-din stereo from my childhood. The digital gauge cluster is straight out of the F-150 and is one of the best in the business with a clean layout that doesn’t simply mimic an analog cluster. This setup’s ace in the hole is the physical volume knob.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Miss: Where’s the hybrid?

The F-150 hybrid’s powertrain is notably absent from the refreshed 2022 Expedition lineup. That powertrain provides even more power than the Raptor’s high-output twin-turbo V-6 and better mpg as well. EPA fuel economy ratings for the Expedition with the Stealth Performance package are 16 mpg city, 22 highway, and 18 combined. I didn’t see those numbers. Over the course of 677 miles of unladen highway driving of over 70 mph the Expedition averaged 18.6 mpg. That’s not egregious for this class, but it’s certainly not more fuel efficient than the V-8 competition in the real world.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package 2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Hit: Comfortable

All around, the Expedition is supremely comfortable. The thrones in the first two rows are wide, deep, and soft, like a family room on wheels. The third row isn’t a total knees-up affair and has adult-sized room. The second row is more comfortable than what’s found in the Tahoe and Yukon thanks to the longer, wider seat cushions and ability to slide the seats fore and aft. Perhaps the most clutch family feature is the ability to slide and tilt the second-row seats forward actuated by a grab handle release to access the third row. Though, the third row folds (and raises) much slower than that of the GM twins.

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Performance Package

Miss: Missing features

There are no massaging seats. There’s no head-up display, unlike rivals. And there’s no hands-free BlueCruise driver assist system. The less expensive 2022 Expedition Platinum features both BlueCruise and massaging front seats. The Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon gain GM’s Super Cruise hands-free cruise control this year.

The nip, tuck, and tweaks performed on the Expedition for the 2022 model year add up to a nice package. The Raptor power is truly terrific, making it a joy on a road trip. But the price tag is a tough pill to swallow.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

2022 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Edition Performance Package

Base price: $32,095, including $1,625 destination

Price as tested: $83,000

Powertrain: 440-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, 10-speed automatic, four-wheel drive

EPA fuel economy: 16/22/18 mpg

The hits: Raptor power, comfortable interior, great infotainment system and digital gauge cluster, sharp design

The misses: Expensive, lacks certain features, not efficient