Nissan recalls Frontier, Titan pickup trucks for rollaway risk

2022 Nissan Frontier equipped with Nismo off-road parts

2022 Nissan Frontier equipped with Nismo off-road parts

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
July 5, 2022

Newer Nissan pickup trucks equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission are being recalled because the trucks can roll away despite being in the "Park" position, the NHTSA disclosed Tuesday. 

When owners shift the truck into Park, the parking pawl in the transmission may not engage. The driver could shut off and exit the vehicle without actually engaging Park, thereby increasing the risk of a runaway truck.

The recall encompasses 180,176 trucks, including the redesigned Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup. Nissan updated the powertrain of that truck for 2020, so the recall applies to the 2020-2022 Nissan Frontier and the 2020-2022 Nissan Titan full-size pickup that also uses the 9-speed automatic. 

A similar 9-speed is used in other Nissan and Infiniti vehicles, but they are not subjected to this recall. Nissan says the defect is limited to its pickup trucks because reduced ground clearance could cause contact between the pawl and the transmission case. Nissan advises all owners of the affected vehicles to use the manual parking brake once parked until the trucks are fixed. The brakes work fine for stopping the truck in driving situations, and the transmission works fine as well, except when in Park. 

A fix is still being determined. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as July 20. Nissan says the notification will include instructions on the remedy and the reimbursement process for owners who had the work done outside of the warranty. The Titan should be covered based on its 5-year/100,000-mile basic warranty, but the Frontier's powertrain is limited to a 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. In both cases, Nissan should pay for any recall work performed at a Nissan service center once the remedy has been finalized. 

For more info, call Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669 or visit Nissan's recall website

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike 2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike
2023 Nissan Leaf costs $28,895, could still be cheaper than Chevy Bolt EV 2023 Nissan Leaf costs $28,895, could still be cheaper than Chevy Bolt EV
Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders
Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover coupe nearly $3,000 Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover coupe nearly $3,000
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.