2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Toyota Venza top this week's new car reviews

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV appears to be the harbinger GM's luxury brand needed to chart the right course on the dawn of its electric era. The 2023 Toyota Venza represents a more traditional approach to electrification with a standard hybrid powertrain and a rating of 39 mpg combined. Those fuel-saving options headline this week's new car reviews as we enter the mid-year holiday weekend.

In other news, Hyundai is dropped the Accent, and new car owners are still frustrated with Apple CarPlay integration. Here's what moved us, and what moved readers.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq review

Sensational style and strong performance vault the Cadillac Lyriq SUV to a TCC Rating of 8.8 out of 10.

2023 Toyota Venza review

With excellent fuel economy, good standard features, and a Lexus-like fit and finish, the Venza mid-size crossover earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2023 Honda Odyssey review

The 2023 Odyssey drops the dull side of its lineup and remains a safety standout and great value, despite back-of-the-pack mpg. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Chevrolet Traverse review

Exciting? No, but the 2023 Chevy Traverse makes inroads with great passenger space. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Buick Encore GX

The Encore GX earns kudos for its safety and infotainment, but fuel economy and performance lag. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.7 out of 10.

Hyundai shuffles 2023 lineup, discontinues Accent, Veloster N, Ioniq

Say farewell to more small cars as Hyundai kills the Accent subcompact, Veloster hatchback, and Ioniq hybrid sedan.

Apple CarPlay connectivity continues to be biggest problem for new car owners

New car owners report more problems and most of them have to do with automaker apps and dropped smartphone connections.

Infiniti, Acura join other automakers in including complimentary scheduled maintenance

The Acura MDX now comes with free making oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections free for two years or 24,000 miles, and Infiniti is offering even more free services across its lineup for three years.