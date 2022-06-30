2022 Toyota Tundra recalled for rear axle issue

The redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck has been recalled for a rear axle housing that can separate from the shaft and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA disclosed on Wednesday.

The recall applies to trucks with either the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 or the hybrid version of that powertrain. Toyota is unsure how many vehicles are affected, so it is recalling all 46,176 Tundras produced from March 15 to June 7, 2022.

The truck's rear axle shaft sub-assembly is connected to the axle housing with long studs and flange nuts that can loosen over time and potentially fall off. There are four studs and nuts connecting the shaft to the housing at the wheel, so if one of them comes loose, the shaft can separate from the housing. If it completely separates, it will affect stability and brake performance, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Drivers may notice an unusual vibration from the rear, or hear an abnormal noise. The differential oil may leak as well. Toyota cited its shaft sub-assembly supplier, Hino Motors out of Michigan, for the faulty part.

This was the first new Tundra in 15 years, and its first real recall. In April, the NHTSA cited the Tundra for the timing of a rearview camera issue that nearly every automaker has had to contend with in recent years.

Owners can expect notification as early as July 15, and will be advised to take their Tundras into a Toyota dealership for an inspection of the rear axle. The shop will tighten or replace the axle flange nuts and inspect the axle and its related components for any damages. damaged axles or parts will be replaces at no cost to owners because the truck is still covered under warranty.

Owners can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or visit Toyota's recall website for more info.