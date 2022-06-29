Nissan Pathfinder recalled for hood that can fly open

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
June 29, 2022

Nissan is recalling the 2013-2016 Pathfinder SUV for a faulty latch that can cause the hood to fly open, the NHTSA disclosed Wednesday. The recall encompasses 322,671 Pathfinders.

The lever on the secondary hood latch can bind and be left in the open position due to contamination and corrosion. The primary hood latch works fine, unless it is inadvertently released or never fully shut; then, without the faulty secondary latch working, the hood can open while moving and obstruct the driver's vision and increase the risk of a crash. 

Some owners will receive notification by mail as early as June 30. The dealer will replace the faulty part at no cost to owners, and inspect it to determine the scope of the recall. Most owners can expect notification by August 3. Nissan said those owners will be instructed on how to inspect the hood lock lever, and if it moves freely, how to clean and condition it. Alternately, those owners can bring the SUV into the dealership to do it free of charge. 

If the lever doesn't move freely, it will need to be replaced. Owners who have the work done previously will be reimbursed. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669 or visit Nissan's recall site for more info. 

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders
2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike 2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike
Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover coupe nearly $3,000 Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover coupe nearly $3,000
2023 Nissan Leaf costs $28,895, could still be cheaper than Chevy Bolt EV 2023 Nissan Leaf costs $28,895, could still be cheaper than Chevy Bolt EV
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.