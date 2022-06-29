Nissan Pathfinder recalled for hood that can fly open

Nissan is recalling the 2013-2016 Pathfinder SUV for a faulty latch that can cause the hood to fly open, the NHTSA disclosed Wednesday. The recall encompasses 322,671 Pathfinders.

The lever on the secondary hood latch can bind and be left in the open position due to contamination and corrosion. The primary hood latch works fine, unless it is inadvertently released or never fully shut; then, without the faulty secondary latch working, the hood can open while moving and obstruct the driver's vision and increase the risk of a crash.

Some owners will receive notification by mail as early as June 30. The dealer will replace the faulty part at no cost to owners, and inspect it to determine the scope of the recall. Most owners can expect notification by August 3. Nissan said those owners will be instructed on how to inspect the hood lock lever, and if it moves freely, how to clean and condition it. Alternately, those owners can bring the SUV into the dealership to do it free of charge.

If the lever doesn't move freely, it will need to be replaced. Owners who have the work done previously will be reimbursed. Owners may contact Nissan's customer service at 1-800-867-7669 or visit Nissan's recall site for more info.