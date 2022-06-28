Infiniti boosts price of 2023 QX55 crossover coupe nearly $3,000

The 2023 Infiniti QX55 crossover coupe comes with a more few features for a few thousand dollars more than when it launched new in 2022. The tweener crossover costs $50,345 to start, including a $1,195 destination fee, Infiniti announced Tuesday. That's an increase of $2,820 from the initial 2022 model year.

New standard features include leather seats, power-folding side mirrors, 4-way power lumbar support in the driver seat, and standard blind-spot monitors and other driver-assist tech. The biggest change for the 2023 QX55 applies to all Infiniti models: Three years of complimentary scheduled maintenance. The mileage cap is on the low end of 22,500 miles due to the complex variable compression turbo-4 engine powering the QX55.

That 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes 268 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, same as the 2022 QX50. The engine uses variable engine compression based on driving style to optimize performance and fuel economy. Yet, along with its continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), the compact crossover only gets 25 mpg combined. The QX55 comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The crossover-coupe design of the QX55 looks as much like the BMW X4 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe as it does the Infiniti FX that helped launch the coupe-like roofline on sporty SUVs nearly two decades ago. Nothing changes on the outside this year, but 20-inch wheels are standard.

Sold in Luxe, Essential, and Sensory grades, the QX55 comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen for navigation rules over a 7.0-inch touchscreen for climate and audio functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility comes standard, as does wired Android Auto compatibility and five USB ports.

Infiniti equips each QX55 with its suite of driver-assistance technology called ProPilot Assist, which includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control with limited hands-free driving functionality.

For $55,445, the Essential grade adds auto-leveling adaptive LED headlights this year. It also comes with navigation, heated and cooled leather front seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, and a 16-speaker Bose sound system.

The top Sensory grade costs $58,995 and adds heated outboard seats in back of the five-seater, as well as power lumbar support for the passenger. Infiniti graces the cabin with its finest materials, including open-pore wood trim and semi-aniline leather upholstery.

The 2023 QX55 is on sale now.