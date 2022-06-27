2023 Acura MDX exceeds $50,000 with $2,320 price hike

Acura has hiked the price of the 2023 Acura MDX by $2,320 more than last year's model. The three-row crossover SUV now starts at $50,245, including a $1,195 destination fee, the automaker announced last week.

Adding all-wheel drive adds another $2,200 on base and Technology package models, which is a $200 increase over last year. To offset some of the increases, Acura is now including 2 years or 24,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance, which is becoming a popular add-on during a time of record-high car prices.

The brand's bestseller also comes standard with a three-year subscription to AcuraLink connected car app that lets owners remotely start, condition, and check on the maintenance status of the vehicle, as well as receive driving reports that could qualify for an insurance discount.

The well-equipped 2023 MDX includes 19-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment display screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, 12-way power front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking front and rear, low-speed braking control, traffic-jam assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and a driver attention monitor.

2023 Acura MDX

The MDX is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque with a 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels or available all-wheel drive.

The Technology Package adds $4,700 to cost $54,945. It adds front and rear parking sensors, 20-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats, 12-speaker 550-watt ELS audio, ambient lighting, and navigation.

The blacked-out A-Spec trim comes standard with AWD and costs $60,645. It has heated side mirrors, LED fog lights, heated and cooled front sport seats, and an uprated audio system.

The Advance Package adds more comfort and tech, including 16-way power front seats, a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats, and a starting price of $64,195. That's a price increase of $1,050 over the 2022 MDX, and follows the trend of a lower marginal price increase on more expensive trims.

The MDX Type S continues with its 3.0-liter turbo V-6 that makes 355 hp and 354 lb-ft. It comes standard with AWD and an air suspension with adaptive dampers that can be tuned three ways. Brembo front brakes and 21-inch wheels with more performance-oriented tires justify the $68,545 starting price for 2023. That's only a $650 increase from the prior year.

The Type S Advance Package throws in all the Acura goodies ranging from massaging front seats to a 25-speaker ELS sound system for a range-topping $73,895.