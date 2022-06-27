Infiniti, Acura join other automakers in including complimentary scheduled maintenance

Every 2023 Infiniti vehicle now comes with three years of complimentary scheduled maintenance, the automaker announced last week. Acura did the same for the 2023 Acura MDX three-row crossover, which now comes with two years or 24,000 miles of included maintenance.

The premium brands join a chorus of luxury and mainstream automakers including regularly scheduled maintenance in the purchase of a new car. Having a close relationship with dealer service centers may be one way to improve customer satisfaction, and it's another way to defray the sticker shock of record high car prices.

While the MDX is the only Acura to include standard oil and filter changes, as well as tire rotations and multi-point inspections, Infiniti applies its plan to all six vehicles in its lineup, starting with the 2023 QX55 on sale at dealers now. The brand's three-year coverage includes the same benefits as Acura plus brake fluid changes, cabin air filter replacements, and tire repairs. Some models qualify for car rental assistance. Some dealers offer complimentary valet service where they'll pickup and drop off the car at home or work.

The Infiniti assurance includes a 4-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, and a 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Infiniti and Acura join Volvo, BMW, Genesis, and Jaguar, that last of which includes an industry-leading 5-year/60,000-mile service package. But it's not just luxury or premium brands that include scheduled maintenance in the purchase of a new car. Hyundai includes 3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance to complement its industry-leading warranty, but Kia does not.

Toyota includes 2 years/25,000 miles of service, and Volkswagen offers the same time line but caps it at 20,000 miles.