The last 2022 models complete this week's new car reviews

At The Car Connection, we strive to test every new powertrain development, factor in the latest safety ratings, and report on the latest price changes within a model year. Often, we test drive new cars before crash testing is concluded, and other times, automakers delay access to base models or roll out new variants such as the Bronco Raptor we test drove. (Read more about how we rate cars.) The current economic environment has made it even more unpredictable to complete testing of all the significant changes for a model year.

By testing the new engines in the 2022 Nissan Rogue and 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, we have completed our 2022 model year reviews. And good thing, because the 2023s have been coming in fast and furious, as if we're living our life a quarter-mile at a time. We test the redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V, and check in on the merit of all these alleged rugged trims to parse out the off-roaders from the soft-roaders.

Here's what moved us into next year.

2023 Honda HR-V review

The HR-V steps up to former CR-V territory and excels in styling, comfort and features but disappoints in fuel economy. That gives it a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

2022 Nissan Rogue review

Nissan shaves a cylinder from its popular crossover, in the name of fuel economy.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta review

VW’s enduring sedan gets a slightly bigger turbo-4, but its normal aspirations remain the same.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, Johnson Valley off-road review

2022 Ford Bronco review

Ford’s all-terrain machine covers a lot of ground, from the Everglades to Sasquatch territory into the Raptors. The convertible SUV earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Off-road grades: SUV trims muddle the line between off-road intenders and soft-road pretenders

Can tough-truck names like Timberline, Rock Creek, and XRT tackle real off-roading? Get ready for a critical look at what the badges bring.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe review

With up to nine seats and down to 16 mpg combined, the massively useful 2023 Chevy Tahoe scores a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

2023 Toyota 4Runner review

Fuel economy and on-road handling pull the 2023 Toyota 4Runner down, to a below-average TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.