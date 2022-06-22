Honda Ridgeline recalled in states that use road salt

Older versions of the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck are being recalled for a potential fuel leak caused by road salt de-icing agents, the NHTSA disclosed on Wednesday.

In certain states that use road salt to clear roadways of ice, the salt can accumulate with mud and dirt in the rear part of the truck's frame where the fuel tank is located. Over time, the gunk could corrode the bands that hold the tank to the frame. The loose fuel tank can then be hit by something underneath the truck, puncture, and cause a fuel leak near an ignition source.

This increases the risk of a fire, and prompted Honda to recall 112,060 Ridgelines from the 2006-2014 model years.

The recall is specific to trucks sold or registered in what Honda and the NHTSA identify as salt-belt region states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

An investigation by Honda Canada prompted closer scrutiny by Honda in the U.S., where five complaints were filed in response to a survey by Honda. No known injuries or crashes have resulted from the issue.

Drivers may notice noises from the rear part of the truck. Owners will be notified as early as Aug. 1 to take their Ridgeline to a dealer free of charge for an inspection of rear frame corrosion and to repair a brace. Depending on the severity of the corroded frame, Honda might repair the frame or offer to buy the truck back from owners.

Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit Honda's recall page here.