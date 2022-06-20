Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango SUVs recalled for rollaway risk

Certain SUVs produced by the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are being recalled for a false brake reading that may increase the risk of rollaway crashes, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday.

The recall encompasses 270,904 SUVs, including the 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2018-2019 Dodge Durango. A faulty antilock brake circuit may illuminate the brake lights without the brake being depressed, as well as allow the vehicle to start and the driver to shift out of Park without first pressing the brake.

The NHTSA says the condition increases the risk of a crash and the unintended movement can injure people outside of the vehicle. To identify the problem, the owners may notice that the brake lights stay on even when the brake isn't applied, and a dash light may illuminate after the potential rollaway occurs.

FCA, which is now owned by Stellantis, reported no known injuries or crashes related to the defect, though it has received 29 field reports, 150 customer assistance records, and 216 warranty claims.

The NHTSA also announced a separate recall this week of Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with diesel engines.

Jeep and Dodge will inspect the issue and repair it once a remedy has been decided at no cost to owners. Owners who have had the service completed will be reimbursed with proof of receipt of the work. Notices will be sent out by mail as early as July 29, and owners can check their VIN by calling Stellantis customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visiting the Mopar recall site here.