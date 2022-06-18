2023 Genesis GV60, 2023 Toyota Highlander headline this week's new car reviews

We spent some time in the 2023 Genesis GV60, the brand's first electric vehicle, and were pleasantly surprised that Hyundai's luxury arm has a another winner. Automakers kept rolling out prices and updates to 2023 models, and the IIHS finished crash-testing 2022 models.

Here are the top reviews, previews, and news on The Car Connection this week.

2023 Hyundai Palisade preview

The refreshed three-row SUV carries a new look inside, has upgraded standard features, and a new XRT off-road appearance package.

2023 Genesis GV60 review

Brisk acceleration, alluring styling, and loaded features help the electric hatchback earn a TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10.

2023 Genesis GV60, left, and 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, right

2023 Genesis GV60 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

The electric crossovers share a platform, but each get their own style, equipment, and advantages.

2023 Subaru Ascent SUV refreshed with new lights, upgraded tech

Subaru changes the grille, headlights, and taillights of the 2023 Ascent while upgrading the hardware for its safety systems.

Tesla hikes prices again, Model Y starts at $67,190

The second Tesla price increase in three months and the seventh since 2020 adds as much as $6,000 to your desired electric car.

First drive: 2023 Toyota BZ4X eases the shift to electric cars

The electric crossover shares its engineering with the Subaru Solterra, but the character will be familiar to Toyota buyers.

2023 Toyota Highlander preview

The three-row SUV swaps out its outdated V-6 for a 265-hp turbo-4 or a hybrid option.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT review

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT rides its good looks and powerful electric drivetrain to an impressive TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The full-size pickup truck runs the gamut of full-size rigs, ranging from turbo-4 to diesel six to V-8, off-road ZR2 to luxurious High Country on its way to a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2022 Jeep Compass review

Despite an unrefined powertrain, the subcompact crossover's revised interior with more standard safety and convenience features help bump this year’s TCC Rating to a 6.2 out of 10 overall.

2022 Volkswagen Golf review

The 2022 Volkswagen GTI gets a full redesign and brings back the AWD Golf R to give Volkswagen a formidable hot hatch tandem, but the standard versions of the Golf are no more.