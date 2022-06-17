2023 Kia Seltos price increases by $470 to $24,135

The 2023 Kia Seltos small crossover carries over into the new year with a modest price increase of about $500 and even more modest additions to safety.

The entry-level crossover launched for 2021 and offers a taller, roomier alternative to the brand's bestselling Kia Forte.

The base LX model with standard all-wheel drive starts the bidding at $24,135, including a $1,295 destination fee. That's an increase of $470 from the 2022 Seltos with no changes. Even with the price increase, its standard feature set and 5-year/60,000-mile warranty make it a value.

Standard features include 17-inch wheels, power features, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic high beams. A 146-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 and CVT drive most Seltos crossovers.

For drivers who don't want or need all-wheel drive, the better equipped S grade with front-wheel drive costs only $50 more at $24,185. AWD adds $1,500. It's the only model in the lineup with a front-wheel-drive option as the rest come standard with AWD. This year, it adds blind-spot monitors to go with fog lights, remote start, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen.

2023 Kia Seltos

The EX model costs $27,435 and comes standard with all-wheel drive, synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, power front seats, and a sunroof.

The Nightfall Edition blacks out the appearance for $28,335, and adds the sportier 1.6-liter turbo-4 that makes 175 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.

That engine also powers the top SX model. It has adaptive cruise control and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster for $29,635, which is also $470 more than last year's SX.

The 2023 Seltos goes on sale this summer.