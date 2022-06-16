Tesla hikes prices again, Model Y starts at $67,190

Tesla has increased prices again across nearly its entire lineup of electric vehicles. It's the second increase in three months, and at least the seventh price increase since 2020. The last time Tesla increased prices of its electric vehicles, in March 2022, the prices spiked between $2,500 to $12,500. This time, the lower priced models get the biggest price hikes, based on Tesla's website.

If customers absorb the price hikes and place an order, some of the more popular models won't be ready for a year. All prices listed below include a $1,200 delivery fee.

Tesla Model 3 compact sedan:

The base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive experiences no price increase this time, with a starting price of $48,190. Once upon a time, Tesla offered a $35,000 model.

The Model 3 Long Range costs $57,190, which is an increase of $2,500.

The Model 3 Performance increases $3,000 to $64,190. Tesla estimates delivery of any Model 3 to occur by October at the earliest.

Tesla Model Y compact crossover:

Three months ago, Tesla increased the price of its bestseller by $3,000. The Model Y Long Range version increases by $3,000 again, to $67,190. The two increases amount to a nearly 10% hike in three months. For orders placed now, Tesla expects delivery of the vehicle early in 2023.

The Model Y Performance increases $2,000 to $71,190.

Tesla Model S full-size sedan:

The first mass-produced Tesla now costs $106,190, which is at least $5,000 more. It won't be available for delivery until March 2023.

The three-motor Model S Plaid now costs $137,190, which is only a $1,000 increase.

Tesla Model X three-row SUV:

The Model X costs $122,190, which is a $6,000 increase, and it won't be ready until June 2023.

The three-motor Model X Plaid costs the same as before at $140,190, but it'll be ready by August.