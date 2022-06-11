2023 Toyota Sequoia, Nissan Altima headline this week's new car reviews

We took a spin on and off-road in the new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, the first redesign of the full-size SUV in 15 years. We also caught up with 2022 models delayed due to supply shortages, such as the Lincoln Corsair PHEV and the Hyundai Elantra N. In short, it's been a fun week.

Here's what else moved us:

2023 Toyota Sequoia review

With a strong but relatively efficient powertrain and good value on the base SR5 model, the redesigned Sequoia earns a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, despite its cramped third row.

2023 Nissan Altima review

A fresh face and a bigger touchscreen on top versions drive the 2023 Altima to a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

2023 Kia Soul review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the Soul has retired its most interesting powertrain.

2022 Hyundai Elantra review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2022 Elantra hits the mark in style and features.

2022 Lincoln Corsair review

A new Grand Touring plug-in hybrid and a serene cabin push the 2022 Lincoln Corsair to a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 Toyota Tacoma review

Great off-road performance keeps the 2022 Toyota Tacoma in the mid-size pickup grame, but fuel economy's one factor that drops its TCC Rating to a 5.0 out of 10.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek costs $1,300 more despite no changes

This year, the small crossover SUV costs $24,870, and the price stretches to $38,070 for the Crosstrek plug-in hybrid.

Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V starts at $24,895

The second-generation small crossover promises to be bigger, but Honda hasn't disclosed by how much.

What is the most affordable electric car? 2023 Chevrolet Bolt at $26,595

A nearly 20% price drop make the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt the most affordable electric car.