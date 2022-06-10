2023 Subaru Crosstrek costs $1,300 more despite no changes

The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek carries over most everything from last year, except for a new Special Edition and a price increase of $1,300 across the board, Subaru announced Thursday.

This year, the small crossover SUV costs $24,870, including a $1,225 destination fee, and the price stretches to $38,070 for the Crosstrek plug-in hybrid. A moonroof package with Harmon Kardon sound bumps the price $2,500 to $40,570.

The 2022 Crosstrek started at $23,570 and peaked at $36,770 for the PHEV. The PHEV still qualifies for a $4,502 federal EV tax credit, based on its battery size and cumulative plug-in sales.

The AWD crossover can still be had with a 6-speed manual on base and Premium trims that saves shoppers $1,350 at the lot. The base Crosstrek costs $24,870, while the Premium steps up to $26,020 with the manual. It'll cost you at the pump, however. Both models employ a 152-hp, 2.0-liter flat-4 engine with an EPA rating of 28 mpg city, 33 highway, 30 combined with a continuously variable transmission. The manual sinks to 22/29/25, which the EPA estimates will cost an extra $450 a year based on the average gas price of $4.62.

Manual enthusiasts will be less enthused to know that only the CVT models come standard with Subaru's suite of driver-assist features that include automatic emergency braking active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and a rear-seat reminder.

In addition to standard all-wheel drive, base models have cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Premium grades add Subaru's Starlink infotainment system, fog lights, heated front seats and mirrors, and two USB-A ports. With the CVT, Premium grades also get two drive modes, hill descent control, and a tire pressure system that shows individual wheel pressure.

The only change to the 2023 Crosstrek is a Special Edition with an exclusive Desert Khaki, or sand, color. Building off the Premium CVT, the sandy SE costs $27,970, which is only $600 more than a similarly equipped Premium. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shaded dark, and the dark gray finish applies to the side mirrors, grille accents, door handles, and badges. Inside, the cloth upholstery is trimmed in black and red with red contrast stitching. Subaru equips the SE with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen.

The 2023 Crosstrek Sport represents the biggest jump in the lineup, with a larger 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4, standard CVT with stepped gears to mimic an automatic, and a larger price of $29,220. The Sport also has dark trim elements, as well as keyless entry and start, water-repellant upholstery, and yellow accent stitching. The off-road control adds snow/dirt and deep snow/mud modes that alters the throttle mapping and torque distribution to optimize grip.

The loaded Limited trim adds 18-inch black alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, and starts at $30,720, though options can boost it to $33,115.

The 2023 Crosstrek Hybrid builds off the Limited but is powered by a 118-hp motor and a 137-hp flat-4, with an 8.8-kwh battery pack helping allow 17 miles of electric driving range. It’s quicker than the base Crosstrek, but weighs about 500 lb more, and only can be had in a handful of states. It costs up to $40,570 with all the goodies, including a heated steering wheel. Luxury is not the Crosstrek's path.

The 2023 Subaru Outback goes on sale this summer.