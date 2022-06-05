Toyota, Lexus, and Mercedes dominate this week's new car news

New cars are coming fast and furious for the 2023 model year. This week, Toyota launched a refreshed Corolla, a new Corolla Cross Hybrid, and the redesigned 2023 Lexus RX. Mercedes stayed busy showing off the breadth of its lineup with the 2023 GLC-Class luxury crossover and the latest electric EQ model, the 2023 EQS three-row SUV.

Just like the F&F franchise, there's always more. Here's a look at our top news, reviews, and previews.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV preview

An all-electric range-topping utility vehicle, the 2023 EQS SUV gets Hyperscreen, all-wheel drive, and a third-row seat.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class preview

A comely new shape and a turbo-4 drivetrain power the new Benz mid-size crossover, which goes on sale early in 2023.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

2023 Toyota Corolla preview

The refreshed compact sedan and hatchback uses a stronger gas engine and Toyota expands the hybrid to three grades with optional all-wheel drive.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross preview

With its new hybrid drivetrain, the Corolla Cross promises to better both its economy and its acceleration.

2023 Lexus RX preview

Lexus reinvents its mid-size SUV, with an eye toward an electric future.

2023 Kia Telluride preview

The Kia Telluride undergoes a mid-cycle refresh with updated technology, more sophisticated driver-assist systems, new lighting and ends front and rear, different wheel designs, and X-Line and X-Pro trim lines that add standard all-wheel drive, and a higher ground clearance.

2022 GMC Hummer EV review

The Hummer EV is a fully electric off-road-capable performance truck. It has a head-turning heritage design paired with futuristic “moonshot” details, plus more than 300 miles of range, and it earns a TCC rating of 7.6 out of 10.

2023 BMW X1: Standard AWD offsets small price increase of small crossover

Other markets also offer an electric X1 made in the same factory as the gas X1, but that has not been announced for the U.S.