2023 BMW X1: Standard AWD offsets small price increase of small crossover

BMW redesigned its smallest crossover to make it bigger, flashier, and at least $3,200 more expensive than its predecessor. The 2023 BMW X1 costs $39,595, including a $995 destination fee, the luxury automaker announced this week.

The outgoing 2022 BMW X1 sDrive28i cost $36,395, but that was for a base rear-wheel drive model. The 2023 X1 comes standard with all-wheel drive, so the 2023 X1 xDrive28i costs only $1,200 more than the 2022. There are a lot of upgrades baked into the modest price increase on BMW's popular small crossover, but one pricing element that hasn't changed is the destination fee. It's a small but significant relief as the mandatory charge balloons across the industry, with American-made vehicles from American automakers inflating to $1,795 in several cases.

Built in Germany, BMW's smallest crossover SUV grows longer (by 1.7 inches), wider (by 0.9 inches), and it rides on a wheelbase that is 0.9 inches longer. The dimensions suggest a roomier interior for up to five passengers, but final specs won't be available until nearer its on-sale date of October 2022.

The redesigned 2023 BMW X1 grows longer, wider, and roomier for 2023.

The attractive X1 looks even better for its third generation, with a nose that appears longer and more vertical up front. Ditching the beaver-teeth grille of recent BMW design, the X1 takes a more squared-off approach to the Bavarian's traditional twin-kidney grille with adaptive air flaps for better efficiency. Flared wheel arches carry standard 18-inch alloy wheels, but an available M Sport package ups the wheel size to 19- or 20-inch wheels with performance tires. Pricing for the M Sport was not disclosed.

Updates to the interior and under the hood house the most significant changes. BMW developed new front bucket seats with a raised height for better command of the road, and combined with standard synthetic leather upholstery and power controls, promise more comfort.

On the dash, BMW ditched the hood over the cluster in place of a frameless glass display curved toward the driver. A 10.3-inch display replaces the instrument cluster, and next to it, a new 10.7-inch touchscreen centers the dash. Buttons remain for defrosters, hazards, and audio volume. The exterior lightning elements and interior curved display syncopate when a driver approaches and sits down, and the driver's personal profile and smartphone are connected, BMW says.

For now, only one engine will be offered in the 2023 BMW X1. With standard all-wheel drive, the xDrive28i uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, which are improvements of 13 hp and 37 lb-ft from 2022. The engine is mated to a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and BMW estimates a 0-60 mph time in 6.2 seconds.

For the first time, the X1 can be fitted with Adaptive M suspension that lowers the ride height by 0.6 inches, and the adaptive dampers can both smooth out road imperfections for long distance driving or firm up for sportier driving responses. It also comes with Sport steering that BMW says is more direct than the standard electric power steering system.

Other markets offer an electric X1 made in the same factory as the gas X1, but that has not been announced for the U.S. A sportier M35i is expected, based on reporting from our partner at Motor Authority.

Standard features on the 2023 X1 include navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, and numerous driver-assist features. Options range from a wireless smartphone charger to limited hands-free driving at speeds up to 40 mph. Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitors, front and rear parking sensors, while options range from a surround-view camera system to a crash recorder that captures up to 60 seconds of video in the event of a crash. The option can also be turned on manually while "performing spirited driving sessions," according to BMW.

Expect more detailed pricing and specs later this year.