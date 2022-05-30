2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, 2023 Acura Integra span this week's new car review range

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting electric pickup truck lights up this week's new car reviews, and establishes itself as the real deal work truck powered by batteries alone. We also spent time in the newest, hottest 2023 models, including the resurrected Acura Integra and the redesigned 2023 Land Rover Range Rover flagship. We usher the stragglers of the 2022 model year class off our review stage and test drive more electrics, pickups, and luxury cars.

Here's what moved us.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning review

The Lightning shoots ahead of other electric pickup trucks and other F-150s as its performance, standard features, innovative packaging, and trucking capabilities earn it a high TCC Rating of 8.4 out of 10.

2023 Acura Integra review

Last used in 2001, the Integra nameplate returns on a sleek hatchback that shares mechanicals with the Honda Civic Si.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover review

With a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10, the 2023 Range Rover knows the meaning of the word "flagship."

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers heaps of comfort and luxury, in stark contrast to its sportier competitors. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 BMW 4-Series review

It's beauty, brawn, and brains for the 2022 4-Series—but then, there's the grille. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 review

The 2022 GMC Sierra improves upon the issues we had with the 2021 model, increasing the TCC Rating to 6.0 out of 10.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV review

The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and new EUV have the electric range and advanced tech to earn a TCC Rating of 7.0.

2022 Hyundai Kona review

The small crossover with big power in the Kona N earns a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10 on the strength of its standard features and value.

2022 Genesis GV80 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10, the GV80 gets kudos for its high-dollar interior and its high-value warranty.

2022 Jaguar XF review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the Jaguar XF starts its grand finale with an upbeat new interior and a downgraded engine lineup.