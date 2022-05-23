Toyota offers a new look on 2023 Tundra, 2023 Tacoma SR5 grades

The 2023 Toyota Tacoma will carry over for at least one more year. That's the big takeaway from Toyota's announcement last week of a new SX cosmetic package on SR5 grades on both the bestselling mid-size pickup truck and its bigger brother, the 2023 Toyota Tundra that was redesigned for 2022.

The SX Package burnishes the SR5 grade with black trim elements and different wheels on both trucks.

On the new Tundra, the SX comes with nearly black 18-inch wheels, black badging, and black door handles. Inside, black accents replace silver on the dash. The cosmetic touches add a bit more life for not much price to the inexpensive SR5, which joins the SR, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and top Capstone trims. The third-generation Tundra hadn't been redesigned since 2007, and the 2022 Toyota Tundra swapped out the old V-8 for two new twin-turbo V-6 options, including a hybrid model to keep pace with the 2022 Ford F-150 hybrid.

2023 Toyota Tundra 2023 Toyota Tundra 2023 Toyota Tundra

The Tacoma was last redesigned for 2016, but despite its age it reigns over the mid-size truck segment. Toyota's commitment to overhauling its body-on-frame lineup, including the Tundra and the 2023 Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV, has led to speculation that the Tacoma and 4Runner SUV are next. Until the 2024 model year, at least, the Toyota Tacoma has the SX package to help customize the SR5 grade right from the factory.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

Available only on regular or extended cab Tacomas powered with a V-6, the SX adds black fenders, 16-inch black wheels, and blacked out side mirrors to the SR5.

Toyota also extends a Chrome Package onto SR5s with an extended cab and short bed. It aims for upscale on the cheap, with 18-inch chrome-finished wheels, door handles, exhaust tips, and a different tailgate badge. The interior has a leather-wrapped shift knob.

Toyota did not disclose pricing of the SX package, but expect pricing for all 2023 Toyota trucks to be announced early this summer.