2023 Nissan Z, Cadillac Lyriq headline this week's new car news and reviews

The past and the future collide this week with our coverage of excellent sports coupes and the latest 2023 redesigned and electric models. The new normal is pretty exciting. Here's what else moved us.

2023 Nissan Z review

The rear-wheel-drive coupe with a standard 6-speed manual honors the past while adapting to the present with an eye-catching design, a stiffer structure, more power, and a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq preview

With a 312-mile range and $63,000 starting price, Cadillac's first electric crossover SUV powers the American luxury brand forward.

2023 Toyota Camry preview

The Nightshade Edition black cosmetic package returns on SE models and Toyota updated the standard safety tech on this year’s bestselling sedan.

2022 Ford Escape review

We finally spend some time in the Escape plug-in hybrid, and find it's living in the past.

2022 BMW 2-Series review

The redesigned coupe catches up to the rest of the BMW lineup, and remains the most fun to drive. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10.

2023 Subaru Legacy sedan updated with fresh face, improved tech

Trim levels have been reshuffled for 2023, and the updated multimedia system now includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with full-screen displays.

2023 Genesis GV60 EV costs $10,000 more than related Hyundai Ioniq 5

As the third crossover from the luxury brand, and the third EV from Hyundai on a new global EV platform, the GV60 shows that luxury can be daring.

Traffic fatalities in 2021 increased by largest rate in history

A total of 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, marking a 10.5% increase and the most deaths since 2005.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge vs 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Compare Electric Cars

There's not much differentiating the small electric crossovers in Volvo's lineup, except for a hatchback or SUV look.

Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 electric cars recalled for rollaway risk

More than 20,000 Hyundai Ionic 5 and Kia EV6 electric vehicles can roll away due to possible voltage fluctuations than can disengage the parking pawl.