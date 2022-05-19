Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 electric cars recalled for rollaway risk

May 19, 2022

Hyundai and Kia are recalling their first mass-produced electric cars for the U.S. due to an increased rollaway risk. A software error can cause the parking mechanism to disengage, allowing the vehicle to roll away on uneven ground, the NHTSA disclosed this week.

The recall encompasses 10,729 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and 9,014 Kia EV6 models from the 2022 model year. If the vehicle is off and in the parked position, a voltage fluctuation from the electronic shifter control unit can disengage the parking pawl. The vehicles can then no longer be in the parked position, which can increase the risk of a rollaway incident.

Parent company Hyundai Motor Group said it was aware of four rollaway incidents involving the Ioniq 5 in its home market of South Korea. There are no known crashes or incidences in the U.S. The Genesis GV60 and G80 electric vehicles may also be affected, but they haven't gone on sale in the U.S. A software update applied to vehicles in port as of May 3 has fixed the problem. 

Hyundai and Kia recommend owners park on level ground and avoid parking on slopes or inclines when possible until the recall has been repaired. Owners are also encouraged to use their electronic parking brake.

Owners can expect a recall notice as early as May 25, and will be instructed to bring their vehicles into a dealer for the software update. It will cost owners nothing but time, and anyone who paid for the work previously will be reimbursed.

2022
2022
