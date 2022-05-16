2023 Subaru Legacy sedan updated with fresh face, improved tech

The 2023 Subaru Legacy rolls into the new model year with a fresh face, updated safety features, and a larger single-unit touchscreen, the automaker announced last week.

Modesty defines the mid-cycle refresh of the mid-size sedan as Subaru tries to keep pace with the 2023 Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Hyundai Sonata. Subaru expands the grille and shrinks the lower portion under a new bumper. The fog light insets curve up in a J shape, instead of flattening out as in the 2022 Legacy. The standard LED headlights get a Botox injection, and the face overall appears fuller. Like most Subarus, the interior leans toward the pragmatic with broad unobstructed views of the road. All but the base model come with an 11.6-inch touchscreen oriented in portrait view.

Subaru reshuffled the trim levels from last year to ascend from Base to Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT. The mid-grade Sport carries the biggest changes and now comes standard with Subaru's uprated 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4. Standard on Sport and XT Touring models, the forced induction engine makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, compared to 182 hp and 176 lb-ft from the 2.5-liter flat-4 in other models. The base engine gets 35 mpg highway, which is 3 mpg better than the turbo models. All-wheel drive comes standard across the lineup, as does a CVT that mimics the shift expectations of an 8-speed automatic.

2023 Subaru Legacy 2023 Subaru Legacy 2023 Subaru Legacy 2023 Subaru Legacy

Sport models get a red accent through the grille and sport gray side mirrors, a gray trunk spoiler, and gray 18-inch alloy wheels. Gray and red themes carry over inside on the cloth upholstery. Sport models also get a sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, sunroof, and navigation.

Every Legacy comes with Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver-assist features that include adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic emergency braking and options such as a surround-view camera system and a distracted driver monitor.

All models get power features, keyless access, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. The available All-Weather package has a heated steering wheel that feels warm on every part of the rim.

The updated multimedia system now includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with full-screen displays. Subaru says it improved the climate and radio touch controls, which have been a bugaboo on other models with Subaru's Starlink multimedia.

Built in Indiana, the 2023 Legacy goes on sale this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.