2022 Chevrolet Silverado, 2023 Toyota Venza top this week's new car reviews

The 2023 model year rolls out from automakers toward dealerships in earnest, but supply remains constrained even as automakers prep their latest models with the newest technology. We spanned both model years this week, finally getting in an updated 2022 Chevrolet Silverado (not the carryover 2022 Silverado LTD) with a much needed refresh inside, and covering the latest 2023 Toyota and Lexus models.

Recalls, new car prices, and other new cars news also rolled past the transom this week. Here's what else we surfaced this week.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 review

The full-size pickup truck runs the gamut of full-size rigs, ranging from turbo-4 to diesel six to V-8, off-road ZR2 to luxurious High Country on its way to a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport review

The redesigned Range Rover Sport adds electrified power trains and sleek styling that matches the larger Range Rover and earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2023 Toyota Venza preview

With excellent fuel economy, good standard features, and a Lexus-like fit and finish, the Venza earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. New for 2023 is better tech and a new Nightshade Edition.

2023 Toyota Highlander subs out V-6 for new turbo-4

The new engine makes less horsepower but more torque than the old reliable V-6 while emitting fewer emissions.

2023 Honda Odyssey: Price increases to $38,635, new Sport trim revs up minivan

The 2023 Honda Odyssey gets a new blacked-out Sport trim and two years or 24,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance.

Test drive: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness reports for adventure duty

The compact crossover comes with more factory-backed suspension upgrades that make it more comfortable and capable when things get messy.

2022 Subaru Forester, Toyota Corolla Cross earn Top Safety Pick+ nods

Small and mid-size crossovers take the top awards in the tougher crash-test regimen.

Mercedes issues sweeping recall, urges owners to stop driving

A corroded brake booster can cause Mercedes-Benz SUVs from the 2006-2012 model years.

Hyundai Sonata recalled again for fuel leak risk

The tape and zip-tie remedy Hyundai used to fix a fuel leak in 2013 and 2014 Sonatas isn't working and those owners will now get new fuel feed lines.