Hyundai Sonata recalled again for fuel leak risk

Hyundai is recalling certain 2013-2014 Sonata mid-size sedans for a potential fuel hose leak that can increase the risk of a fire, the NHTSA disclosed this week.

The 2013-2014 Sonata and 2013-2014 Kia Optima had previously been recalled for a fuel hose that can crack prematurely and leak fuel. The tape and zip-tie remedy for those earlier recalls didn't stick. With the new recall, the fuel line will be replaced at no cost to owners. Without the proper fix, the leaking fuel could come in contact with a spark or ignition source that could cause a fire in the engine compartment.

The recall encompasses 215,171 Sonatas. Owners may smell fuel on vehicles equipped with either the 2.0-liter turbo-4 or 2.4-liter inline-4 engines. Hyundai reported 138 incidents in the past two years of the defect, but the automaker said there were no known crashes, fires, or injuries. Hybrid versions of both sedans from those model years were recalled for a separate fire risk.

Hyundai and sister brand Kia have issued a series of recalls for increased fire risk for a variety of reasons, ranging from a faulty electrical socket (2011-2012 vehicles) to a short circuit in the braking system (2006-2011 Elantras).

Owners will be notified by mail as early as July 5, and will be instructed to take their affected Sonata into a dealer to have the fuel feed line replaced at no charge, regardless of warranty status. Hyundai owners who paid for fuel line repairs to address the leak will be reimbursed.

For more info, call contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit the brand's recall website.