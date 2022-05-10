2023 Honda Odyssey: Price increases to $38,635, new Sport trim revs up minivan

The 2023 Honda Odyssey minivan will cost at least $700 more than the 2022 model, but it will include two years or 24,000 miles of factory scheduled maintenance called Honda Service Pass, Honda announced Tuesday. A new Sport trim shakes up the lineup as well.

The base LX model will no longer be offered in 2023. Instead, the EX starts the Odyssey at a price of $38,635, including a $1,295 destination fee. That's an increase of $900 over last year's EX. The EX-L, Touring, and Elite trims increase by $700, with the Elite topping the lineup at $50,765.

Anchoring the middle of the lineup is a new Odyssey Sport trim that applies the popular blacked-out trend from crossover SUVs to the minivan. Gloss black trim covers the grille, light surrounds, side mirrors, and mid-pillars, and it'll ride on 19-inch black wheels. It's available in white, black, or red coats. The night vibe continues inside with black leather upholstery and red contrast stitching, as well as a black headliner. Red accent lightning puts the oo in cool. Slotting between the EX-L and Touring, the Odyssey Sport costs $42,505.

The Sport shares the same content as the EX-L with a sunroof, a power tailgate, and power front seats that are heated. Standard on all Odysseys are an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, satellite radio, two USB ports, three-zone climate control, power-sliding rear doors, and remote start. We expect the standard safety gear from 2022 to carry over, including active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors.

All Odysseys are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 with front-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Every grade has an EPA-rated 19 mpg city, 28 highway, 22 combined.