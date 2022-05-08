2023 Kia Sportage, Toyota BZ4X headlines this week's new car reviews

The 2023 model year ramps up with Toyota's first dedicated electric vehicle and Kia's first hybrid iteration of its bestselling Kia Sportage. Here's what else moved us this week.

2023 Kia Sportage review

The Sportage sizes up for 2023, with sharper, more futuristic styling, a hybrid model, and new rugged X-Pro trims. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

2023 Toyota BZ4X review

The 2023 Toyota BZ4X is a fully electric SUV that offers more than 250 miles of range in some versions, seating for five, available all-wheel drive, and the ground clearance for modest off-roading. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2022 Acura MDX review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2022 Acura MDX takes over the flagship role with flourishes of style and technology. If rated alone, the Type S model would score higher.

Catalytic converter theft explodes, pickups and hybrids likely targets

Catalytic converter theft is up 1,200% from 2019 to 2021, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

2022 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2022 Subaru Forester: Compare Crossover SUVs

The refreshed compact crossovers share a lot of traits, but the Forester has more value except for the RAV4 hybrids.

2023 Kia Soul refreshed with more funk, less spunk

Although the discontinuation of the 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 might leave some souls wanting more power in their Soul.

Volvo electrifies entire 2023 lineup, updates XC40 small crossover

With the addition of a 13-hp mild-hybrid system for the XC40 small crossover for 2023, Volvo can claim that it's electrified every model in the lineup.