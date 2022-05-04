Volvo electrifies entire 2023 lineup, updates XC40 small crossover

Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Updated Volvo XC40 Recharge
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 4, 2022

Volvo's promise to electrify its entire lineup begins with the 2023 model year, the automaker announced Wednesday. The last model to get Volvo's mild-hybrid powertrain was the XC40 small crossover that gets other mild updates for 2023. The all-electric XC40 Recharge receives some updates as well. 

The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 48-volt hybrid system that includes a 13-hp integrated starter generator for a boost off the line. In the 2022 XC60 and V90 Cross Country, the output is 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, but Volvo did not confirm the specs for the 2023 XC40. 

The 2023 XC40 also comes with a Google operating system with Google Maps for navigation and the search giant's voice assistant for natural language commands. Volvo and GM have both recently adopted Google's ecosystem for infotainment in a wide selection of vehicles, connecting car owners with other personal devices for greater customization and personalization. All Volvo vehicles now come with Google built-in, and over-the-air updates will continue to keep it fresh. 

The battery electric XC40 Recharge gets a facelift as well. Even though it launched for 2021, Volvo streamlines its face to share the electric DNA of the 2022 C40 hatchback, which is the brand's first electric vehicle to not have a gas counterpart. Volvo aims to sell only fully electric vehicles by 2030. 

A frameless flat-panel grille stretches out to new adaptive LED headlights and slimmer daytime running lights. New colors and wheels will be offered, as will leather-free upholstery. 

Pricing and features will be announced closer to when it goes on sale this summer. 

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights
2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars 2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars
Volvo electrifies entire 2023 lineup, updates XC40 small crossover Volvo electrifies entire 2023 lineup, updates XC40 small crossover
Test drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 still reigns Test drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 still reigns
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.