Volvo electrifies entire 2023 lineup, updates XC40 small crossover

Volvo's promise to electrify its entire lineup begins with the 2023 model year, the automaker announced Wednesday. The last model to get Volvo's mild-hybrid powertrain was the XC40 small crossover that gets other mild updates for 2023. The all-electric XC40 Recharge receives some updates as well.

The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with a 48-volt hybrid system that includes a 13-hp integrated starter generator for a boost off the line. In the 2022 XC60 and V90 Cross Country, the output is 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, but Volvo did not confirm the specs for the 2023 XC40.

The 2023 XC40 also comes with a Google operating system with Google Maps for navigation and the search giant's voice assistant for natural language commands. Volvo and GM have both recently adopted Google's ecosystem for infotainment in a wide selection of vehicles, connecting car owners with other personal devices for greater customization and personalization. All Volvo vehicles now come with Google built-in, and over-the-air updates will continue to keep it fresh.

The battery electric XC40 Recharge gets a facelift as well. Even though it launched for 2021, Volvo streamlines its face to share the electric DNA of the 2022 C40 hatchback, which is the brand's first electric vehicle to not have a gas counterpart. Volvo aims to sell only fully electric vehicles by 2030.

A frameless flat-panel grille stretches out to new adaptive LED headlights and slimmer daytime running lights. New colors and wheels will be offered, as will leather-free upholstery.

Pricing and features will be announced closer to when it goes on sale this summer.