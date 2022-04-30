2023 Acura Integra and Kia Niro top this week's new car news and previews

The return of the Acura Integra comes with a reasonable price that tops out below $37,000. We take a closer look at the redesigned Kia Niro and peruse changes to Audi's 2023 lineup. The most interesting news this week was a report of two new three-row SUVs in the Toyota Lexus lineup.

Here's what we're picking up from what they're laying down.

2023 Acura Integra preview

Last used in 2001, the Integra nameplate returns on a sleek hatchback that shares mechanicals with the Honda Civic Si.

2023 Kia Niro preview

The redesigned 2023 Kia Niro hatchback sports an edgy new design and comes as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicle.

Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus TX 3-row SUVs expected by 2024

Two new SUVs expected to arrive next year for the 2024 model year will seat up to eight passengers and slot as the largest vehicles built on a unibody platform in the Toyota family.

What's New for 2023: Audi

The 2023 Audi lineup adds more electric cars and more standard features.

Test drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 still reigns

With its biggest GLS, Mercedes defends its luxury-SUV territory with grace.

IIHS: 2022 Volkswagen Taos falters on safety standards

The small crossover earned only adequate ratings on two crash tests, and the IIHS faulted its standard headlights.