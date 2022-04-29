What's New for 2023: Audi

Audi ramps up for the 2023 model year with more standard equipment across its lineup of tech-forward luxury cars and SUVs, and a planned expansion of its E-Tron brand of electric vehicles.

Audi's been pushing for matrix LED headlights for some time, and thanks to U.S. regulators finally relaxing an arcane rule separating high beams from low beams, many 2023 Audis will come standard with adaptive matrix LED headlights. But, an Audi representative told us the lights "are not active at this time" and they don't have any additional insight for now. This style of light design can shut off certain LED cells to keep from blinding oncoming motorists while still illuminating the road and roadsides. The previous iteration of adaptive headlights would automatically shut off high beams when it detected an approaching car. The matrix-style adaptive headlights read the road and other cars better, and adjust its projections accordingly.

Electric vehicles remain a priority for VW's luxury brand. After much delay, Audi expects the Q4 and Q4 Sportback electric crossovers to go on sale later this year, and bolster its claim that it will have more battery electric vehicles on sale in the U.S. than any other luxury brand. That could include the next iteration of the R8 supercar. Audi EVs still qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Here are the changes big and small lighting up Audi's path to 2023.

New models

Audi Q4 and Q4 Sportback E-Tron

- Compact crossover and sportier hatch originally planned for 2022 may be a 2023 model; Audi isn't committing.

- Related to the roomy Volkswagen ID.4, the Q4 uses an 82-kwh battery pack and comes in single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions.

- The single-motor Q4 40 makes 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque and has an estimated range of 250 miles. It will cost $45,095, including a $1,195 destination fee (all subsequent prices include this destination fee).

- The dual-motor Q4 50 makes 295 hp and 339 lb-ft, and goes from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds. It has a targeted range of 241 miles and will start at $51,095.

- Charge rates and times have not been confirmed.

2022 Audi RS 3

- The high-performance version of the A3 compact sedan uses a 2.5-liter turbo-5 (yup, five odd cylinders) that makes 401 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque in Euro spec models. Audi clocks it at a top speed of 180 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 3.8 seconds. U.S. specs to come.

- It has a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a choice of suspensions including one with adaptive dampers, variable steering, larger brakes, a torque-vectoring rear differential, and 19-inch wheels with available Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

- Goes on sale this spring.

Updated

2023 Audi E-Tron

2023 Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback

- Five-seat SUV set for a mid-cycle refresh with a reported range increase from 222 miles to about 300 miles.

- Spy shots suggest a new front fascia that looks more like the Q4.

- Audi has not confirmed the 2023 model year for the updated E-Tron.

2023 A3 small sedan

- A3 gets standard LED headlights.

- Price increases about $1,000 to $36,095.

2023 A4 compact sedan and A5 coupe

- A4 comes with standard LED headlights and running lights.

- A4 price increases about $1,000 to $41,095.

- A5 gets new 18-inch wheel designs and matrix LED headlights, and adaptive cruise control now comes with the Convenience package.

- A5 Cabriolet comes standard with S line exterior trim, illuminated door sills, wood inlays, and front sport seats.

- A5 price increases $2,610 to $47,195; A5 Cabriolet prices start at $54,095.

2023 Audi Q3

- Small crossover now comes standard with LED headlights and running lights and a wireless smartphone charger.

- Price increases $1,650 from last year to $37,595.

2023 Audi Q5

- Compact crossover comes standard with adaptive cruise control.

- Base price increases $200 to $44,495.

2023 Audi Q7

- Three-row crossover SUV with standard AWD has an uprated base 2.0-liter turbo-4. It makes 261 hp this year, up from 248. It starts at $58,695, which is $1,800 more than the 2022 Audi Q7.

- Matrix LED headlights standard on Q7 45 Premium Plus and above grades.

- The Q7 55 and its 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 start at $64,295.

- SQ7's 500-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 returns, and 22-inch wheels are available for the first time. It starts at $89,695.

2023 Audi Q8

- Five-seat crossover SUV adds standard matrix LED headlights, animated headlights and taillights, and a reshuffling of trim packages.

- Q8 55 is still powered by a 335-hp twin-turbo V-6 that helps the large SUV reach 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. Price is about $500 more than last year at $71,895.

- SQ8 and RS Q8 have a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 500 hp and 591 hp, respectively, and sprinting to 60 mph in 4.3 or 3.6 seconds, respectively and respectfully. The 2023 SQ8 starts at $94,595, and the RS Q8 tops the lineup at $121,495.

Carryover

2023 Audi A6 and S6 mid-size sedans, and A6 Allroad and RS 6 Avant wagons

2023 Audi A7, S7, and RS7 fastback

2023 Audi A8 and S8 full-size sedans

2023 Audi E-Tron GT electric performance sedan

2023 Audi TT coupe and roadster