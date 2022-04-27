Toyota Grand Highlander, Lexus TX 3-row SUVs expected by 2024

Toyota and Lexus will continue to grow its three-row SUV lineup, according to a report from Automotive News. Two new SUVs expected to arrive next year for the 2024 model year will seat up to eight passengers and slot as the largest vehicles built on a unibody platform in the Toyota family.

Toyota Motors North America would not comment on future product or confirm the report. Last year, Toyota announced it would invest $803 million at its Princeton, Ind., factory to produce two new crossover SUVs, including one for Lexus. It's expected that these two new SUVs will be built in Princeton.

The Lexus TX gives the luxury brand a proper three-row SUV to rival the BMW X7, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. In 2018, Lexus added more than four inches to its bestselling RX crossover and stuffed in a third row, but it's best used for the shortest passengers on the shortest trips. Lexus also sells two full-size SUVs that ride on truck platforms. The Lexus GX might be on its way out, while the redesigned 2022 Lexus LX600 aspires to luxury bona fides with off-road capability.

To seat eight, the TX will have a second-row bench, but in keeping with the luxury class, it will likely come with second-row captain's chairs. It reportedly will be based on the forthcoming Toyota Grand Highlander, which will be a stretched version of the Toyota Highlander.

The Highlander comes with a hybrid option for 2022, and Toyota just redesigned the 2023 Sequoia, which shares a truck-based platform with the Lexus LX600. The 2023 Sequoia comes standard with Toyota's twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrain. It is expected that Toyota will continue to roll out its electrification strategy in the two new models, but whether that's as a traditional hybrid or plug-in hybrid remains unknown.