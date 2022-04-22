2023 Lexus RZ and Mercedes EQS SUV top this week's news and new car reviews

After a flurry of product debuts at the onset of the New York International Auto Show last week, some momentum carried over into Earth Day this week with the launch of the latest electric cars. The 2023 Lexus RZ is more accessible than the latest in the Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup, but the 2023 EQS SUV can seat seven in luxury.

We test drove and compared the hottest electric crossovers on sale now, and the only thing to match the EV news was the number of recalls announced by automakers such as Ford, Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. Here's what we're covering.

2023 Lexus RZ preview

The RZ is the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle with no gas-powered counterpart. Sharing a platform with the Toyota BZ4X, the electric compact crossover has a 71.4-kwh battery pack and a targeted range of 225 miles.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

An all-electric range-topping utility vehicle, the 2023 EQS SUV gets Hyperscreen, all-wheel drive, and a third-row seat.

2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 share an electric crossover platform, but it would be hard to discern it on the outside. The latest and hottest electric vehicles are twins solely in the fraternal sense.

Affordable EVs? Compare specs, prices, range of electric crossover SUVs

Check out the prices, ranges, battery sizes, and power outputs of the leading electric crossovers.

Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights

Jeep puts the grand in its iconic SUV with the luxurious Summit Reserve trim.