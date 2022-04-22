2023 Lexus RZ and Mercedes EQS SUV top this week's news and new car reviews

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 22, 2022

After a flurry of product debuts at the onset of the New York International Auto Show last week, some momentum carried over into Earth Day this week with the launch of the latest electric cars. The 2023 Lexus RZ is more accessible than the latest in the Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup, but the 2023 EQS SUV can seat seven in luxury. 

We test drove and compared the hottest electric crossovers on sale now, and the only thing to match the EV news was the number of recalls announced by automakers such as Ford, Toyota, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. Here's what we're covering.   

2023 Lexus RZ preview

The RZ is the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle with no gas-powered counterpart. Sharing a platform with the Toyota BZ4X, the electric compact crossover has a 71.4-kwh battery pack and a targeted range of 225 miles. 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

An all-electric range-topping utility vehicle, the 2023 EQS SUV gets Hyperscreen, all-wheel drive, and a third-row seat.

2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 share an electric crossover platform, but it would be hard to discern it on the outside. The latest and hottest electric vehicles are twins solely in the fraternal sense. 

Affordable EVs? Compare specs, prices, range of electric crossover SUVs 

Check out the prices, ranges, battery sizes, and power outputs of the leading electric crossovers. 

Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights

Jeep puts the grand in its iconic SUV with the luxurious Summit Reserve trim.

Tags:
2022
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2022
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Larger 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models debut with smaller 6-cylinder engines Larger 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models debut with smaller 6-cylinder engines
Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights
2023 Subaru Outback gets updated styling, improved smartphone integration, more safety features 2023 Subaru Outback gets updated styling, improved smartphone integration, more safety features
2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars 2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.