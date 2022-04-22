Faulty wipers force Ford to recall 650,000 newer SUVs and trucks

April 22, 2022

Ford is recalling 652,996 newer trucks and full-size SUVs for front windshield wiper arms that can come loose, detach, or stop working, the NHTSA disclosed on Friday. A faulty or missing wiper arm could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash. 

Affected vehicles include the 2020-2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, and the 2020-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator full-size SUVs, as well as the 2020-2022 Ford Super Duty series of heavy duty pickup trucks. Ford attributed the error to a supplier using the wrong tooth height in the wiper arm spline for vehicles that have a higher torque wiper motor. 

The driver or passenger may notice erratic or slow speeds on the wiper arms, Ford said. There were 754 known reports of faulty or detached windshield wiper arms on the recalled cars, but Ford added there were no known crashes or injuries due to the wipers. 

Owners can expect notification of the recall as early as May 23, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will repair both front windshield wiper arms free of charge. Owners who already paid for the work will be reimbursed, but eligibility for reimbursement ends June 6. For more info, call Ford's recall hotline at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford's recall page here

