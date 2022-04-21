2022 Kia EV6 vs 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 share an electric crossover platform, but it would be hard to discern it on the outside. The latest and hottest electric vehicles are twins solely in the fraternal sense.

The little differences and distinct personalities add up, but with 800-volt DC fast-charging, vehicle-to-vehicle charging, good value, and excellent warranties (5-year/60,000-mile new car and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain), these dissimilar twins are two of the most compelling EVs on sale right now.

Which one is better? It depends on the beholder. The Ioniq 5 better serves the crossover mission with its practical and versatile use of interior space, and its retro futuristic hatchback style stands apart among other crossovers, electric or otherwise. Both are daring but in different, welcome ways. The style of the EV6 seems to be inspired by European wagons, and its driver-centric cabin might lead some to say it’s more a driver’s car.

Driving

Both automakers plan a smaller 58-kwh battery pack in the near future. For now, a 77.4-kwh pack provides energy to either single-motor rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive models. The single motor makes 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, while both motors combine for 320 hp and 446 lb-ft. The Hyundai and Kia weigh about the same—less than 4,700 lb in AWD models—and they both launch to 60 mph in the mid four-second range. They’re quick and darty, like hummingbirds

Despite sharing the same fully independent suspension, the differences between the two come in handling and ride quality, yet they’re not as pronounced as their body styles suggest. You feel a bit more of the road in the EV6, with a stiffer ride that feels more planted when pushed hard. The taller Ioniq 5 leans a bit more in turns and can waft, but the lighter steering feels more direct. The raked windshield and lower roofline of the EV6 limits outward vision compared to the broad openness of the Ioniq 5, which is in line with the character of the two cars. Four regenerative braking settings can be controlled via paddle shifters, including a one-pedal driving mode.

Charging

In dual-motor form, the EV6 has a range of 274 miles and an EPA-estimated rating of 3.1 miles per kwh. The Ioniq 5 doesn’t go as far at 256 miles, and it’s less efficient (likely due to aerodynamics) at 2.9 miles per kwh. Level 2 charging takes about 8.5 hours, but the big appeal of these two is the 800-volt electrical architecture that lets them DC fast-charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes, which is currently the fastest on the market for this segment. They’re also built with bi-directional charging, which means the car itself can charge other appliances or another electric car.

Both show four possible levels of charging in the charge port panel: the Ioniq 5’s charge door flips up and is slimmer; the curving EV6’s hinges on the side, like most fuel doors. When the port accepts the charger, a voice says, “Charging.” Having a visual and audio confirmation, in addition to checking it in the app, covers all the bases. I’ve assumed other EVs were plugged in only to find out hours later they weren’t. The small thoughtful things help in life.

Space

With its fixed glass roof and taller ride height, the Ioniq 5 has more head room, and the standard sunroof on the EV6 GT-Line trims more than two inches of head room, which is significant. One 6-foot-4 passenger said head room was fine in the EV6, but seated behind him with the front seat in the lowest position, my toes were squished even though leg room is about the same in the two cars, at a generous 39 inches (39.4 for the Ioniq 5).

A raked rear window trims cargo room in both vehicles, but the vertical space in the EV6 is more compromised. Cargo space behind the rear seats measures at 24.4 cubic feet in the EV6 versus 27.2 cubes in the Ioniq 5, but the latter feels roomier than that, and the gap increases with the 60/40-split rear seats folded down. The Ioniq 5 stretches out to 59.3 cubic feet of space compared to 50.2 in the EV6.

However, latches in the cargo hold of the EV6 simplify folding the 60/40-split rear seats, which is necessary given its low and longer rear. From the rear, people of average height can reach the latches on the rear seat tops of the Ioniq 5, though clean pants might get bumper rash.

In keeping with the character of either vehicle, the EV6 seats and their molded headrests sport a firmer quality with more bolstering. The Ioniq 5 front seats feel more like a crossover SUV, rocking the dad bod. Both can be had with heating and cooling, and the EV6 with AWD has heated rear seats standard. It’s easier to access the heated seats and climate controls in the EV6 due to one key interior difference in the two vehicles: the center consoles.

The EV6 has a fixed console with a bottom tray on the floor and a top diving board. If you were to microsize and climb past the rotary gear dial, then step to the edge of the diving board, your little feet would step on the heated and cooled seat buttons, as well as a heated steering wheel button, which is standard with GT-Line models. Then there’s a gap before diving down to the lower tray. The Ioniq 5’s console and cupholders slide fore and aft at least six inches, to give the already airy cabin an even airer feel. A fixed glass roof expands the openness in the Ioniq 5.

Features

Another neat feature of the EV6 is a dynamic climate control panel beneath the center touchscreen. Press the little arrow on the touch panel and the display shifts from climate functions into a menu bar for the touchscreen above it; the temperature dials turn into volume and tuning knobs. The Ioniq 5 has a horizontal band of solid buttons, which especially pleases gloved fingers.

In either case, the top trims I tested in both models, the Kia EV6 GT-Line and Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited, come loaded with excellent, easy-to-use technology with a 12.3-inch touchscreen that allows for deep dives, and clear displays without overwhelming the cabins’ sense of calm. The head-up display with augmented reality flashes turn arrows when the navigation is set so you never need to look away from the road. A full suite of driver-assist features, including a blind-spot camera projection in the digital cluster for an extra set of eyes, and full-speed adaptive cruise control with steering and lane changes that allows for up to a minute of hands-free driving in my limited testing, are excellent. The automatic rear emergency braking was sensitive in my narrow driveway, but with two soon-to-be young drivers in the house, I’m good with that. The remote parking function makes backing out of the garage or a tight spot more than a party trick.

Despite the progressive tech, the Hyundai/Kia pair still lacks wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though there are inexpensive aftermarket solutions.

Winner?

What’s remarkable about the feature set, performance, charging, and warranty—the total package—is the price. In their most expensive AWD versions, the EV6 GT-Line I tested cost $57,115 and the Ioniq 5 Limited was $55,725. Both still qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, depending on what you owe on your taxes. That’s more than the Volkswagen ID.4 but less than the Tesla Model Y. I’d rather have the EV6 or Ioniq 5. As a parent (or a bellhop on wheels), the Ioniq 5 better fits my lifestyle, though the EV6 is available in all 50 states. Either one of these cars would be a welcome addition to the family. Our TCC Rating reflects the Hyundai’s narrowest edge, with the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 scoring an 8.4 out of 10, and the 2022 Kia EV6 an 8.2.