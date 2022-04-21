Newer Toyota and Lexus hybrids recalled for stability control issue

Toyota and Lexus will recall 458,054 hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles for a stability control glitch, the NHTSA disclosed Thursday. The sweeping recall requires only a software update to the braking electronic control unit.

If the driver turns off the vehicle stability control system to go drifting in his hybrid crossover or minivan, then leaves it off after shutting down the car, the stability control system will stay off the next time the car is started. This only happens if the driver has his foot on the brake when he turns off the car and then turns the car back on. It violates a federal motor vehicle safety standard for the stability control to be off on engine start up. The software must be programmed to automatically turn the stability control on in its default setting.

A warning light will illuminate in the cluster to indicate to the driver that the stability control is off, but the driver may not notice it and the lack of stability control could increase the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2022 Lexus LX

2022 Lexus NX hybrid and plug-in hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4 hybrid

2021-2022 Lexus LS hybrid

2021-2022 Toyota Mirai

2021-2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid

2021-2022 Toyota Sienna

2021-2022 Toyota Venza

2020-2022 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Owners will be notified of the recall as early as June 12, and dealers will update the software free of charge. All affected vehicles are still under warranty. For more info, contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota's recall hub.