Mercedes-Benz issues two recalls for fire risk in SUVs and faulty rearview cameras

Mercedes-Benz will recall its larger new SUVs for an increased fire risk, as well as many newer model sedans, coupes, convertibles, and wagons for a faulty rearview camera projection that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed on Tuesday.

Fire recall

In many newer Mercedes-Benz SUVs equipped with a mild-hybrid system, a ground cable bolt for the 48-volt battery may not be properly secured. The ground connection and bolt sit under the front passenger seat and if loose, the electrical current in that area may increase the temperatures and "a risk of fire cannot be ruled out," Mercedes acknowledged in paperwork filed with the NHTSA.

With 21,306 newer SUVs affected, this more urgent safety recall affects fewer Mercedes-Benz cars than the rearview camera issue. If the connection comes loose, owners should notice a warning message in the instrument cluster regarding the 48-volt power supply.

The recalled SUVs include:

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450

2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE53

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE580

2020-2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS450

2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS580

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS63

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

Mercedes said it had not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue, but the loose cable has happened in the U.S. and elsewhere. Dealers will inspect the ground connection and fix it, if necessary. Since the vehicles are still under warranty, the repair will come at no cost to owners, who can expect notification as early as June 7.

Rearview camera recall

This recall affects 126,443 Mercedes-Benz vehicles throughout the product lineup, and is one that most major automakers have encountered. The federal motor vehicle safety standards require that a rearview camera image mandated by law must project a display within 2.0 seconds of the vehicle engaging in reverse gear. If the touchscreen display where the camera projects the image remains blank or doesn't switch to the rearview camera projection within that time frame, the vehicle does not comply with the law.

If the camera doesn't project the rearview, it could increase the risk of a backup crash. Fortunately, a software update performed by dealers will remedy the problem in the following vehicles:

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan, coupe, and convertible

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Mercedes issued a related recall encompassing more than 340,000 vehicles in May 2021. Ford, Stellantis, Honda, BMW, Toyota, Nissan and other automakers have conducted similar recalls for the same latency issue.

Mercedes-Benz owners will be notified as early as June 7. For either recall, owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372 or visit their recall hub here.