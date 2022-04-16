2023 Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade headline this week's new car reviews

The 2022 New York International Show gave automakers the stage to reveal updates to some of their most popular and largest SUVs this week. Kia debuted the refreshed 2023 Telluride three-row SUV as well as the redesigned 2023 Kia Niro and its three electrified powertrains. Hyundai launched the 2023 Palisade three-row SUV, and BMW debuted its largest SUV in the 2023 X7. The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder also gets a new edition, and Jeep expanded on its already full-size Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs.

That's not all for this packed week of reveals. Here's what else moved us.

2023 Kia Telluride preview

The three-row SUV undergoes a mid-cycle refresh with updated technology, more sophisticated driver-assist systems, new lighting and ends front and rear, different wheel designs, and off-roadish X-Line and X-Pro trim lines.

2023 Hyundai Palisade preview

The refreshed three-row SUV carries a new look inside and out that falls in line with the brand’s design language first adopted on the smaller Hyundai Tucson.

2023 Kia Niro preview

The redesigned 2023 Kia Niro is a hatchback marketed as a small crossover that comes as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery electric vehicle.

Larger 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models debut with smaller 6-cylinder engines

The even larger full-size SUVs offer an extra foot of length and more cargo room over the standard Wagoneer, but downsized 6-cylinder engines that are more powerful.

2023 BMW X7

2023 BMW X7 preview

BMW’s largest vehicle, a three-row SUV luxury flagship, comes with more creature comforts and a pared down lineup.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder SUV levels up with off-road Rock Creek grade

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek gets more power and off-roading equipment to turn the family hauler into more of an adventure vehicle.

2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

The Eclipse Cross is an average crossover with an average price, average feature set, and perfectly average TCC Rating of 5.0 out of 10. All-wheel drive comes standard this year.

2023 Subaru Outback gets updated styling, improved tech

The 2023 Subaru Outback gets a light update that changes up the front styling, enhances safety features, and adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2023 Nissan Leaf sprouts a new look and pared down lineup

The 2023 Nissan Leaf is limited to just S and SV Plus grades, and power and range don't change.