Larger 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models debut with smaller 6-cylinder engines

Jeep on Wednesday took the wraps off of two new variants of its Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs that stretch out its largest vehicle even more. Debuting at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L three-row SUVs extend the body-on-frame body by a foot in length for more cargo room. Though larger, both L models will feature new, downsized inline 6-cylinder powertrains in place of the V-8s found in the standard models.

The L models measure 226.7 inches long with a wheelbase of 130.0 inches, which are increases of 12.0 inches and 7.0 inches respectively. It's a whole inch longer than the 2022 Chevy Suburban. The Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L also got substantial frame changes, a new rear tub, and new load floors.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

This expands cargo room behind the third row to 44.2 cubic feet (15.8 cubic feet more than the standard model) and gives owners much greater flexibility to carry luggage and cargo while carrying five passengers or more. Behind the second row there is now 88.8 cubic feet of cargo space and with the second row folded it grows to 130.9 cubic feet, large enough to fit 4x8 sheets of plywood. Second and third-row legroom still measure the same, 42.7 inches and 36.6 inches, meaning that both rows are large enough to fit adult passengers.

Despite the additional size, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L drop the V-8s that power the standard models in favor of a new “Hurricane” twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6. In the Wagoneer L it makes 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque, while the Grand Wagoneer L gets a higher-output version that punches output up to 510 hp and 500 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard, with three different four-wheel drive systems available as well. Towing capacity tops out at 10,000 pounds, the same as the standard model. Fuel economy ratings were not yet offered, but Jeep says they should return a 1-2 combined mpg improvement over the V-8s.

The 2022 Grand Wagoneer will also be offered with the more powerful 6-cylinder in limited quantities, with ordering available at dealerships now.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

In addition to the new L models, a new Carbide trim debuted. The theme of the Carbide trim is “black,” hence you get wheels, roof rails, badges, and grille trim in gloss black, diamond black lower front/rear trim pieces, and a panoramic tri-pane sunroof. Inside, the Carbide adds a black headliner, black seats, a new dash material, and “Smoke” stitching.

This package will be offered first on the 2022 Wagoneer starting this spring, then on both the Wagoneer and Wagoneer L in the second half of 2022 after the stretched model makes its debut.

We'll update this story with pricing when the 2023 Wagoneer L or Grand Wagoneer L go on sale this summer.